Gomti Nagar railway station: ‘World-class’ infrastructure, but security equipment unused

Security arrangements at the redeveloped Gomti Nagar railway station appear to be lagging behind its “world-class” infrastructure, with baggage X-ray scanners and metal detectors lying unused at both entrances and limited visible security presence during an HT ground check. X-ray baggage scanners and metal detectors at the redeveloped railway station yet to become operational. (HT)

The absence of functional baggage-screening equipment is particularly concerning given that a dismembered body was found concealed in a heavy-duty cargo box at the station in May earlier this year. While there is no indication that the incident was linked to the non-functional scanners, the case had underscored the importance of effective screening of baggage and material entering railway premises.

A senior railway official said the security equipment had not yet been formally handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

RPF cites pending handover

Arun Tripathi, senior divisional security officer, NER Lucknow, said the security system at the station was yet to be fully commissioned as construction work continued on the north side.

“The entire system is not complete yet. Construction work is still underway on the north side and it will take some time to complete. Once the whole project is completed, these machines will be handed over to RPF. For now, we are maintaining surveillance and keeping a watch,” he said.

Senior railway officials said the X-ray scanners are designed to detect suspicious material, including objects concealed inside parcel and cargo boxes. However, with the machines yet to become operational, baggage entering the station is currently not being screened through the equipment.

The station has two entrances — the older south entrance and the newly redeveloped north entrance. An HT ground check found three baggage X-ray machines, each estimated to cost around ₹6-7 lakh, lying unused at the station. Five metal detectors were also found non-functional.

At the earlier main entry and exit point, the baggage scanner was not operational and no RPF personnel were found manning the machine during the check. No RPF personnel were seen at the other entrance or on the platforms either.

According to railway officials, the sanctioned strength of the RPF at Gomti Nagar railway station is 40 personnel. Of these, eight are deployed for train escort duties. Tripathi said around seven to eight personnel are available at the station during an eight-hour shift.

However, during a two-day ground check, the first conducted on the night of August 19 and the second during the daytime on Saturday, RPF personnel were not seen on the platforms or at the entry and exit points. Personnel were seen inside the RPF room at the station entrance during the check, while no RPF personnel were seen at the other entrance.

Repeated attempts to contact the divisional railway manager (DRM), NER Lucknow, for a response on the security arrangements did not elicit a response.

Basic passenger facilities also unavailable

The ground check also found gaps beyond security. The washroom designated for Divyangjan was found closed. The first-aid room was also found locked. No doctor or attendant was available around the room during the check, raising questions about access to immediate medical assistance in case of a passenger emergency.

Station still under construction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Gomti Nagar railway station virtually on February 26, 2024. Built at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore, the NER station was planned as a modern transit hub with airport-like facilities, upgraded platforms, modern concourses and commercial spaces.

According to officials, the station has a daily footfall of around 10,000 passengers. It was designed with vertically segregated arrival and departure terminals, with arriving passengers using the ground floor and departing passengers the first floor. While the main station building has been completed, the retail complex is still under construction.

The station currently handles 41 scheduled trains, including 13 pairs that originate or terminate there, while 13 trains have scheduled stoppages. Prominent services operating from the station include the Pushpak Express, Gomti Nagar-Gorakhpur Express and Lucknow-Chhapra Express, besides several special trains. Two Vande Bharat Express services also originate from the station — one to Patna via Varanasi and another to Saharanpur.

Charbagh presents a contrasting picture

While security equipment at Gomti Nagar station was found lying idle, a different picture emerged at Charbagh railway station. During the ground check, metal detectors and baggage-scanning machines were found operational, with RPF personnel deployed at multiple locations, including entry and exit points.