Gonda trader’s murder over divisive posts causes flutter as Uttar Pradesh minister joins protests
Police have suspended Paraspur station house officer Kamal Shankar Chaturvedi, outpost in-charge Ankit Singh and constable Abhimanyu Bharti for alleged negligence. Departmental action has been recommended against them
A 45-year-old utensils trader in Gonda was killed over his objectionable and divisive content on social media, the assailants arrested in the case told the police, officials privy to the investigation said on Friday. The incident has caused a flutter with the Uttar Pradesh fisheries and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad, an ally of the BJP, joining the ranks of protesters and pulling up the local authorities.
The murder has taken a caste turn too as the victim, Vinod Kumar Sahni, belonged to the Nishad community, classified among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), while police said the three arrested accused, including prime accused Shubham Singh, Subhash and Antim, belong to an upper-caste community.
The assailants told the police that their intention was only to assault the trader and not to kill him, according to people privy to the case.
According to Gonda SP Abhishek Jha, the accused claimed during questioning that Sahni had been posting objectionable and divisive content on social media targeting a particular community. Police are verifying the claim. Police, however, have not established that the attack was caste-motivated.
Police have suspended Paraspur station house officer Kamal Shankar Chaturvedi, outpost in-charge Ankit Singh and constable Abhimanyu Bharti for alleged negligence. Departmental action has been recommended against them.
Sahni, a resident of Rexadia village in Paraspur, was attacked by eight to 10 men on Wednesday night while returning home after closing his shop. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Thursday.
On Friday, more than 1,000 people gathered and the family kept Sahni’s body on the road, refusing to proceed with the cremation until Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad reached the spot. Later, they agreed to the cremation. After an assurance from the administration, Sahani’s last rites were performed at Kamiyar Ghat on Friday evening, with his son lighting the funeral pyre, according to a PTI report.
Nishad had earlier confronted Gonda SP Abhishek Jha over the heavy police deployment outside the circuit house. When the police officer arrived with a bouquet to receive him, Nishad questioned the need for the deployment and accused the police of damaging the government’s image.
“Why have you deployed so much force? Where force is actually required, it has not been deployed,” he said.
Nishad subsequently led supporters on a nearly one-kilometre march from the circuit house to the collectorate, where he sat on a dharna. District magistrate Priyanka Niranjan met him there and heard his demands.
He sought the arrest of all the killers, encounter action if required, invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused, compensation for the family and a government job for one member.
Regarding the protests, Nishad said they were for the community and nowhere reflected differences with the BJP.
He also said whatever he was doing was in the chief minister’s knowledge.
“I myself and the state government are following the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” he told HT and accused the Opposition of being corrupt.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke to Sahni’s son Raja by phone and assured him of support. SP leader Kajal Nishad also reached Gonda and met the family.
In a press statement, Yadav said, “BJP rule has become synonymous with atrocities, injustice and arrogance. The PDA is their target.”
Bihar-based Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, who is seeking to consolidate support among Nishads and other extremely backward communities, has also demanded justice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRohit Kumar Singh
Rohit Kumar Singh is a senior journalist based in Lucknow and currently serves as Special Correspondent and City Chief with Hindustan Times. With over 25 years of experience in journalism, he specialises in investigative reporting, with a strong focus on crime, policing, internal security, terrorism, governance and public policy in Uttar Pradesh. He began his journalism career in 2000 and joined Hindustan Times in June 2008 after working with The Daily Pioneer and Sahara Samay. Over the years, he has produced numerous high-impact investigative and exclusive reports on organised crime, terrorism, law enforcement, politics, governance and public administration. Rohit has extensively covered major criminal investigations, terror incidents, elections, police reforms, anti-terror operations, corruption, communal violence and other sensitive security issues. His reporting is recognised for its accuracy, depth, strong sourcing and analytical approach, making him one of the most respected journalists covering the police and internal security beat in Uttar Pradesh. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered stories that have shaped public discourse, exposed systemic lapses and promoted accountability in governance and law enforcement. He continues to focus on public- interest journalism, combining investigative reporting with in-depth analysis of issues that impact governance and public safety.Read More