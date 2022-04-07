Gorakhnath temple attacker was on radar of security agencies before the incident
LUCKNOW Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, 30, was on the radar of security agencies when he sent money to Syria from his bank account recently and two persons went to his place to verify his credentials, said sources. Alerted by this visit on April 2 (Saturday), he attacked security personnel at Gorakhnath temple gate on April 3 (Sunday), they said.
UP police ADG Prashant Kumar, however, denied this and stated that the visit of two suspicious people to Abbasi’s house had nothing to do with the police. He said the police were verifying things and investigation was under way.
The sources said Abbasi was on the radar of intelligence agencies due to his suspicious activities much before the attack and security breach at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Sunday. Abbasi had disappeared from the house after his uncle told him about the visit of two suspicious persons on Saturday and tried to breach security of the temple on Sunday, they added.
Police officials said a large amount of money was found deposited in Abbasi’s bank account and his family members said he was planning to move to Canada. They said it was mandatory to maintain a certain bank balance to get the visa. However, they were not aware about any suspicious funds transfer to Syria, added officials.
The officials said the police were interrogating Abbasi during his seven- day police custody remand since Monday evening. As many as 13 suspects were picked up from Lucknow, Kanpur, Saharanpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar and were being quizzed in this connection.
On Sunday evening, Abbasi tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises and attacked security personnel at its gate when challenged. In the process, Abbasi injured two PAC constables with a sickle but his bid to enter the premises was foiled and he was arrested. The security personnel later seized the sickle and a knife from his bag.
State investigation agencies suspected a terror link behind the attack. ADG, law and order, Prashant Kumar had on Monday said the security breach attempt was part of a major conspiracy.
Meanwhile, a video that surfaced on Thursday purportedly showed Gorakhnath temple attacker, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, saying that his hatred spawned from alleged atrocities against Muslims.
He said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was wrong and they [government] were implementing CAA and NRC against Muslims.
The video was not testified by HT. ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar stated that the police were verifying it.
Abbasi had attacked PAC personnel deployed at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. Two constables were injured in the incident.
He said no one was doing anything about the issue and someone had to do something. Some police officials said the video indicated that Abbasi had been radicalized to the extent that he was even ready to die, committing such crimes.
