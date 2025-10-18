Edit Profile
    Govt committed to welfare of farmers, says Shivraj

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 8:25 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, GORAKHPUR
    Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged farmers to use certified, high-quality seeds and adopt natural farming practices for better productivity and sustainability. (Sourced)
    Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged farmers to use certified, high-quality seeds and adopt natural farming practices for better productivity and sustainability. (Sourced)

    Addressing a Kisan Sammelan later in the day, the Union agriculture minister reaffirmed the central government’s “unwavering commitment” to the welfare of farmers, stating that their interests would never be compromised. He urged farmers to use certified, high-quality seeds and adopt natural farming practices for better productivity and sustainability.

    To express solidarity with farmers, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan rode a tractor, leaving behind his official fleet, during his visit to Deoria on Saturday. He was welcomed by local farmers with a convoy of 51 tractors. Chouhan was accompanied by UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

    Addressing a Kisan Sammelan later in the day, Chouhan reaffirmed the central government’s “unwavering commitment” to the welfare of farmers, stating that their interests would never be compromised. He urged farmers to use certified, high-quality seeds and adopt natural farming practices for better productivity and sustainability.

    “Empowering farmers is the foundation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant and prosperous India. Farmers are the soul of our nation and their prosperity means the nation’s prosperity. The government won’t allow anyone to exploit farmers,” the Union minister said.

    He warned that legal action would be taken against those involved in the sale of fake or substandard seeds.

    Highlighting the importance of eco-friendly and sustainable farming, Chouhan appealed to farmers to reduce their dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides to safeguard soil fertility and environment.

    Shahi lauded the contribution of farmers from Purvanchal, describing them as the backbone of agricultural economy.

    Both ministers inspected departmental stalls showcasing innovations in sustainable farming, irrigation techniques, and crop diversification. Agricultural toolkits and certificates were distributed to beneficiaries during the event.

    News/Cities/Lucknow News/Govt Committed To Welfare Of Farmers, Says Shivraj
    News/Cities/Lucknow News/Govt Committed To Welfare Of Farmers, Says Shivraj
    © 2025 HindustanTimes