Govt to support treatment of critically ill poor patients: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government would bear the entire cost of treatment for critically ill poor and needy patients through the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund. UP CM Yogi Adityanath listening to people’s problems at Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on August 10. (Sourced)

Yogi gave the assurance to the people during the Janata Darshan event at Gorakhnath temple where he interacted with over 200 visitors in the auditorium of Smriti Bhawan. Responding to concerns over the high cost of treatment for critical illnesses, he instructed officials to ensure that such patients receive the best treatment at top hospitals without worrying about expenses.

The CM directed the preparation of treatment cost estimates on a priority and their immediate submission to the state government so that timely financial assistance could be provided. He also instructed officials to handle public grievances with seriousness, sensitivity, and urgency, ensuring quick, high-quality, and satisfactory resolutions.

Yogi stressed that no citizen should face harassment and warned of strict legal action against land grabbers. In one case, he directed officials to allot land on lease to a woman who had approached him with a request.

The CM reached Gorakhpur on Saturday evening. On Sunday, he reviewed the preparedness of the irrigation department, PWD, and the municipal corporation to handle possible flood situations.

Yogi directed continuous monitoring of embankments and river water levels in flood-prone areas, activation of flood posts, and arrangements to relocate affected villagers if required. The CM emphasised that the relief and rescue system must be in perfect order, leaving no room for complaints.

He instructed the PWD officials to repair roads damaged by recent rain and asked the power corporation to address all electricity complaints promptly. He also ordered the deployment of additional pumping sets to drain stagnant water in low-lying areas.