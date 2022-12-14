Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Graduation ceremony for IAF officers held at Memaura station

A graduation ceremony was held for 17 Indian Air Force officers who completed the No

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A graduation ceremony was held for 17 Indian Air Force officers who completed the No.166 Fighter Controllers’ course, at Air Force Station, Memaura on Wednesday. The course commenced in July at the Air Defence College.

Air Marshall AP Singh (AVSM), Air Officer Commanding-In-Chief, Central Air Command, was the reviewing officer, and the graduating officers were lauded with the prestigious Fighter Controllers’ Badge for having completed the course. Singh distributed trophies and medallions to the meritorious trainee officers, of whom Priyadarshini N was declared the ‘Best in Overall Performance’ and was also awarded the rolling trophy for Air Officer Commander-in-Chief, Central Air Command, Indian Air Force.

Singh spoke about the vital role of fighter controllers in air operations, and encouraged the trainees and graduating batch to keep endeavouring for higher professional knowledge in air operations. Group Captain Deepak Gaur, Commanding Officer, Air Defence College, who was also present at the event among other officers delivered a speech highlighting the main training activities taught as a part of the course.

