Grassroots focus in Congress’ organisational revamp

Former state Congress presidents are part of a selection panel tasked with appointing new office bearers. The party seeks to position itself as a strong contender and equal partner in future alliances, rather than playing second fiddle, as seen during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the INDIA Bloc coalition with the Samajwadi Party.

A large gathering of Congress leaders and workers was witnessed at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters on Tuesday. Aspiring candidates presented their cases for leadership roles, with selections based on recommendations from All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries in charge of districts. However, open interviews were held to allow those not recommended to showcase their contributions.

“We are building the organisation with grassroots workers in focus. So far, we’ve covered 12 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. This process will continue until all districts are included,” said UPCC president Ajay Rai.

Senior leaders appearing before the selection panel included AICC general secretary (UP in-charge) Avinash Pandey and former UPCC presidents Salman Khursheed, Nirmal Khatri, Brijlal Khabri, and Raj Babbar. The panel will make recommendations based on leaders’ acceptability, contribution, and grassroots influence.

Others on the selection panel included Kishori Lal Sharma, former MP PL Punia, AICC social media department chairperson Supriya Shrinate and party MLA Virendra Chaudhary.

“The Sangthan Srajan Chayan Samiti aims to ensure coordination and unity within the organisation. District presidents should serve as patrons, avoiding internal disputes,” said Raj Babbar.

Interviews for Prayagraj zone are scheduled for Wednesday, followed by Lucknow on Thursday, Kanpur and Bundelkhand on Friday, Braj zone on Saturday, and western UP on Sunday.