Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice remembered at RSS event

The sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, was remembered at a cultural and religious programme at Bharati Bhavan of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh in Rajendra Nagar, on Sunday. The event was held two days after the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur observed on December 6 this year. The event was held two days after the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur observed on December 6 this year. (For Representation)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (regional pracharak for Awadh) Kaushal explained how Guru Tegh Bahadur opposed the tyrannical policies of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Gopalji, the chief guest and an Ayodhya-based Sangh leader, said about 350 years ago, the country’s religion and culture were under threat from foreign invaders.

The Sikh gurus not only defended the Ram Mandir cause but also taught us to live our religion through action, stay united, and pass on the values of our culture to the future generations, he said. The programme featured a devotional reading of Guru Granth Sahib and a kirtan (devotional music).

Students from Dashmesh Public School and Chardikala Classes, Lucknow, showcased their talents with cultural performances. Additionally, an exhibition based on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur was set up.

A langar (community meal) was organised and a pictorial booklet on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life distributed to all guests.Alambagh gurudwara president Nirmal Singh said Guru Tegh Bahadur is revered for his unwavering commitment to protecting religious and human values. “Guruji sacrificed his life to guide society and remains an iconic figure in world history,” he added.

Prominent attendees included Dr Anil from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Vaidehi Vallabh Sharan Maharaj from the Ahilyabai Holkar Centenary Celebration Committee, Kaushik Chaitanya Brahmachari, Rajkishore from RSS, Manojkant, Sunil Kalra, former mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, MLC Pawan Singh Chauhan, and several other dignitaries.