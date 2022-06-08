Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Gyanvapi ‘Shivling’: Court rejects seer’s plea for daily worship
VARANASI The district court on Wednesday rejected a plea by head of Sri Vidya Mutt, Swami Avimukteshwaranand seeking permission for daily worship the ‘Shivling’ that was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi complex on May 16 during the court ordered survey of the premises
Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who was on a fast over Gyanvapi mosque issue, breaks his fast after offering puja, in Varanasi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who was on a fast over Gyanvapi mosque issue, breaks his fast after offering puja, in Varanasi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 10:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The seer’s advocate had on Tuesday sought an urgent hearing on the application by a vacation judge.

Swami Avimukteshwaranad’s advocate had moved the application in the court of in-charge district judge on June 4, seeking that the right of Shivling’s worship, bath, makeup and raga-bhog be given immediately. The court of in-charge district judge said that the district judge’s court was hearing the important matter related to Gyanvapi and in such a situation, it would be justified to present this application in the same court.

On Monday, district judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesh was on leave. The application was presented in his court on Tuesday. After a hearing of about 25 minutes, the court of district judge reserved its order.

On Wednesday, the court rejected the application. “The application presented by the applicant does not appear to be of urgent nature,” it said.

There is nothing in this case which is of urgent nature or which is affecting the vital interest of anyone. Civil court is also closed due to summer vacation. The application submitted by the applicant for grant of permission to present the suit in summer vacation is rejected, the court said.

The district judge said that the plaintiff is free to file a fresh suit after the summer vacation.

