Haj pilgrimage 2026: Pilgrims can select, book their flights

Unlike in previous years when the Haj committee used to do it, those embarking on Haj pilgrimage this year can now select and book their flights themselves as per their convenience, said Danish Azad Ansari, UP minister of state for minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj. This year, around 18,000 Haj pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh will travel to Saudi Arabia. (For Representation)

The facility will be available only for four days from January 29 and bookings will be subject to seat availability and flight capacity. In an order issued by secretary, Uttar Pradesh Haj Committee, SP Tiwari on Thursday, citing instructions from the Haj Committee of India, the pilgrims can avail the facility by using their login id on the website hajcommittee.gov.in or through the Haj Suvidha app.

The facility is intended to allow Haj pilgrims only to book flights according to their preference. Giving more details, Ansari, who is also chairperson of UP Haj Committee, said, “Once a booking is made, no requests for changes in the flight date will be considered. After the online self-booking facility ends, bookings for other Haj pilgrims will be made by the Haj Committee of India based on seat availability.”

“The facility is not applicable to pilgrims of Johfa (specific to Shia Muslims), without Mahram (female pilgrims travelling without a male guardian), and Rubat (specific to Nizams of Hyderabad) categories,” the minister added.

No addl cost for Haj Suvidha smart bands

On the issue of charges for smart wristbands being given to the pilgrims for the first time, minister Danish Azad Ansari said, “No additional cost will be charged from the pilgrims going on Haj 2026. Except for the cost of the package, no extra amount will be charged.”

“These bands will monitor the pilgrims’ health and also will let authorities track them in case they forget their way. The rumours that the Haj committee is charging extra money for the bands are baseless,” he added.

“All the services for the pilgrims, including food, lodging and even bands, are already covered in the package amount. If anyone asks for an extra amount, the pilgrims should apprise the Haj committee of it and we will ensure strict action against those spreading rumours,” the minister said.

The smart bands will allow authorities and the Consulate General of India in Saudi Arabia to monitor pilgrims throughout the 45-day journey. The annual pilgrimage will start in May. This year, around 18,000 Haj pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh will travel to Saudi Arabia.