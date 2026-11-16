Hardoi: Four-year-old girl found murdered, body dumped in bushes

A four-year-old girl, who went missing while playing outside her house two days ago, was found murdered on Sunday afternoon, with her body dumped in bushes in a garden nearly 2 km from her village in Hardoi. The body of the girl was found around 4.15 pm on Sunday under Lonar police station limits. (For representation)

Superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said police teams were searching suspicious locations and surrounding areas with the help of a dog squad. “We are investigating the case from every possible angle to establish the motive behind the murder and identify the accused. Efforts are underway to arrest the culprit soon,” he said.

The body of the girl was found around 4.15 pm on Sunday under Lonar police station limits. A cut mark was also noticed on the child’s cheek.

According to the family, the girl was playing outside her house on the afternoon of November 13 when she suddenly went missing. When the girl did not return for a considerable time, the family members began searching for her in the village, adjoining fields and nearby roads but failed to trace her. They subsequently informed the police, who registered a missing-person case after preliminary inquiry.

Police teams from six police stations, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG), surveillance unit and dog squad, were deployed to trace the child.

Her father alleged that the body had been dumped at the spot after the murder. “I had searched this particular place nearly 10 times earlier, but she was not there. Her body was thrown here after she was murdered,” he said.