Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
Hathras professor accused of sexual harassment and exploitation, arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2025 11:25 AM IST

The FIR was lodged acting on information given by UP State Women Commission after they received an anonymous complaint from a victim

Rajneesh Kumar, a senior college teacher, on the run since March 13, for his involvement in cases of sexual exploitation, was arrested on Thursday in Hathras, police said.

The accused professor, Kumar allegedly recorded obscene videos, 59 of which were leaked online. (Representative file photo)
The accused professor, Kumar allegedly recorded obscene videos, 59 of which were leaked online. (Representative file photo)

“Three teams were constituted to look for the accused teacher who was on the run ever since the case was registered against him at Hathras police station. His mobile was switched off, but continuous surveillance and efforts of the police resulted in the arrest of Prof Rajneesh Kumar on Thursday morning from Hathras”, Sinha told HT.

Police teams were also sent to his possible hideouts, including his village in Mathura, but he was not found there.

The accused professor, Kumar allegedly recorded obscene videos, 59 of which were leaked online, police said.

The first information report (FIR) against the professor was lodged acting on information given by UP State Women Commission after they received an anonymous complaint from a victim addressed to the prime minister, chief minister, and other authorities.

Also Read:Will ensure action against all who shielded Hathras prof: Aparna Yadav

The complaint contained 12 explicit photos, some allegedly taken inside the Dean’s office, where the professor was seen behaving inappropriately with students.

Despite complaints against him for sexually exploiting women students, Kumar, a senior professor at PC Bagla degree college in Hathras district, remained chief proctor of the institution over the years.

