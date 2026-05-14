HC asks agencies to verify BJP worker’s allegations on Rahul Gandhi’s assets

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into allegations levelled by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and file their counter-affidavits. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into allegations

A division bench of justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Zafeer Ahmad passed the order on May 13 after hearing the petition filed by BJP activist Vignesh Sishir. According to the order uploaded to the high court’s website on Thursday, the hearing was held in chambers and not in open court.

The court also allowed the petitioner’s appeal to implead the secretary of the corporate affairs ministry in the case based on allegations levelled by the petitioner, accusing the Congress leader of amassing disproportionate assets.

This is the second of two cases filed by Vignesh Sishir against Rahul Gandhi. He is also pursuing a petition seeking an investigation against the Congress leader for allegedly violating the citizenship law. The BJP worker claimed that Gandhii also held a British passport in addition to an Indian passport. The petition is still pending.

According to the May 13 order, the high court directed that the paper book (documents presented by the petitioner) be kept in a sealed cover in the custody of the high court’s senior registrar.

The court also directed that the counter-affidavits of the CBI, ED, and other agencies be filed separately.

The court has listed the case for the next in-chamber hearing on May 20. The citizenship case will come up for hearing on May 27.