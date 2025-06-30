HC denies bail to man accused of sharing ‘Pakistan zindabad’ post

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court recently denied bail to a 62-year-old man accused of sharing a facebook post that stated “Pakistan zindabad”. The court said his anti-national conduct does not entitle him to seek protection of his right to liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The applicant is a senior citizen and his age shows that he is born in independent India. His irresponsible and anti national conduct does not entitle him to seek protection of his right to liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, the court added. (File Photo)

Rejecting the bail of one Ansar Ahmad Siddique, Justice Siddharth said: “Commission of such offences is becoming a routine affair in this country because the courts are liberal and tolerant towards such acts of people with an anti national bent of mind. It is not a fit case for enlarging the applicant on bail at this stage.”

“Clearly the act of the applicant is disrespectful to the Constitution and its ideals and also his act amounts to challenging the sovereignty of India and adversely affecting unity and integrity to India by sharing anti-social and anti Indian post. The applicant is a senior citizen and his age shows that he is born in independent India. His irresponsible and anti national conduct does not entitle him to seek protection of his right to liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the court added.

The bail application was filed by one Ansar Ahmad Siddique, with a request to release him on bail in case no 196 of 2025 under sections 197 (acts that undermine national integration), 152 (acts endangering sovereignty unity and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at police station – Chhatari Bulandshahr during pendency of trial.

During the course of hearing, the counsel for the applicant submitted that the applicant had only shared a video on facebook on May 3, 2025. “He is an old man, aged about 62 years and undergoing medical treatment,” he added.

On the other hand, the state government’s counsel vehemently opposed the prayer for bail of the applicant and submitted that the conduct of the applicant was against the interest of the country and applicant does not deserve to be enlarged on bail. He further submitted that the video was posted after J&K carnage of 26 people, and therefore, it clearly proved that the applicant supported the terrorists’ act on religious grounds.

After hearing the contentions, the court in its order dated June 26 rejected the bail application mentioning that as per Article 51-A(a), it is the duty of every citizen of India to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the national flag and the national anthem and as per sub clause (c) to uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

According to the FIR, applicant shared a post on social media platform of facebook wherein an appeal was made for propagating jihad, saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and appealing to his brothers to support Pakistani brothers.