HC stays proceedings in case seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque

Updated on Aug 04, 2022 12:41 AM IST
The Shahi Eidgah mosque and Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. (File Photo)
ByJItendra Sarin

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed proceedings pending before the Mathura court in a suit filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and others seeking to remove the Shahi Eidgah Masjid, allegedly built on the land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

The order was passed by Justice Salil Kumar Rai while hearing a petition challenging the judgment and order dated May 19, 2022, passed by the district judge, Mathura, wherein the court had held that the suit to remove the Shahi Eidgah Masjid, allegedly built on the land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi is maintainable.

The court also directed respondents to file counter-affidavits by the next date of hearing in the case, which will be fixed by the registrar later.

The district judge, in the May 19 order, directed the trial court to hear the case again and pass appropriate order on it.

The petitioner’s (U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board) plea was that the order was without jurisdiction in as much as the valuation of the revision was more than Rs.25,00,000 and, therefore, the district judge did not have the pecuniary jurisdiction to hear the revision.

To recall, a case was filed in September 2020 on behalf of the deity Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman, seeking the removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent the Shri Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and the transfer of 13.37-acre land to the deity.

Thursday, August 04, 2022
