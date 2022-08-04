HC stays proceedings in case seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed proceedings pending before the Mathura court in a suit filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and others seeking to remove the Shahi Eidgah Masjid, allegedly built on the land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.
The order was passed by Justice Salil Kumar Rai while hearing a petition challenging the judgment and order dated May 19, 2022, passed by the district judge, Mathura, wherein the court had held that the suit to remove the Shahi Eidgah Masjid, allegedly built on the land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi is maintainable.
The court also directed respondents to file counter-affidavits by the next date of hearing in the case, which will be fixed by the registrar later.
The district judge, in the May 19 order, directed the trial court to hear the case again and pass appropriate order on it.
The petitioner’s (U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board) plea was that the order was without jurisdiction in as much as the valuation of the revision was more than Rs.25,00,000 and, therefore, the district judge did not have the pecuniary jurisdiction to hear the revision.
To recall, a case was filed in September 2020 on behalf of the deity Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman, seeking the removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent the Shri Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and the transfer of 13.37-acre land to the deity.
Beware of fake calls asking you to pay power bills, says UPPCL
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has issued an alert for its consumers against fake calls/messages that motivate them to pay electricity bills through payment links sent via SMS and whatsapp. The corporation urged consumers to report such calls on toll-free number 1912, stated a press release by UPPCL. Consumers are advised to pay their bills on the counters of UPPCL, E-Suvidha Kendra, CSC Centre, or Vidyut Sakhi.
Jewar airport to be ready by Oct 2024
The Jewar International Airport will be ready by October 2024 while testing for the airport operations will start from March 2024. Industrial development minster in the state government Nand Gopal 'Nandi' on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. During the meeting, the minister informed that the Jewar International Airport, also known as Noida International Airport, would be ready by October 2024.
CM asks police chief to increase security of rebel MLAs
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde has taken a serious note of the attack on former minister and rebel MLA Uday Samant's car in Pune and has directed the state police chief on Wednesday to ramp up security of the MLAs in his camp. Shinde then directed the director general of police to increase security of the rebel MLAs. When asked, DGP Rajnish Seth said, “I cannot discuss the security details of MLAs.”
BJP K’taka chief meets Amit Shah, apprises about BJYM leader’s murder
Karnataka BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday called on Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and had a discussion on the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada district. The Union home minister is arriving in Bengaluru on Wednesday night to take part in an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry on Thursday.
After attack on rebel MLA’s vehicle, more skirmishes in the offing?
Mumbai/Pune As many as six people, including Shiv Sena chief Sanjay More and a party office-bearer Baban Thorat were arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday for allegedly attacking former minister and Sena rebel MLA Uday Samant's car. While the chief minister Eknath Shinde camp is furious over the attack, the Uddhav Thackeray faction said it could be a spontaneous reaction of the Sena workers.
