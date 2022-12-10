Home / Cities / Lucknow News / HC stays transfer of cop who complained about mess food

HC stays transfer of cop who complained about mess food

lucknow news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 09:10 PM IST

A video in which Manoj Kumar was purportedly complaining about “poor quality of food” had gone viral in August . He came on to the highway outside the Police Lines with his plate of dal and roti and complained about the food quality

The Allahabad high court . (File Photo)
The Allahabad high court . (File Photo)
ByJItendra Sarin

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court stayed the transfer of UP Police constable Manoj Kumar, who got transferred to Ghazipur district from Firozabad, after he highlighted “sub-standard” quality of food served at the staff mess in Firozabad police lines.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order on a petition filed by the policeman (challenging his transfer from Firozabad to Ghazipur) and directed the state government to file its reply by the next date of hearing in the case.

A video in which Kumar was purportedly complaining about “poor quality of food” had gone viral in August this year. He had come on to the highway outside the Reserve Police Lines with his plate of dal and roti and complained about the food quality.

The petitioner’s counsel argued, “The transfer order of petitioner reveals that the order was on administrative grounds. However, the same was done as the petitioner had protested against the sub-standard food being served at the mess at Firozabad Police Lines, and thus on that protest, the petitioner has been transferred to Ghazipur.”

The court said, “Considering the submissions, the matter requires consideration. The respondents are directed to file the counter-affidavit within four weeks. The petitioner shall have four weeks thereafter to file the rejoinder affidavit. The case is listed on February 28.”

“Till the next date of listing, the transfer order (dated 20.09.2022) shall not be given effect unless the petitioner has already joined at the new place,” said the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out