Heatwave in U.P. toease after June 10

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 09, 2023 12:12 AM IST

There is no expectation of rainfall in the state, according to the IMD and the monsoon winds bringing rainfall to Kerala and light showers to the Terai border are being monitored.

LUCKNOW: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that while the heatwave will continue for the next two days in UP, there is a possibility that the temperatures might commence a slow decrease on or after June 10.

There is a possibility that the temperatures might decline on or after June 10. (Pic for representation)
“The maximum temperature in UP has by and large stayed over 40 degrees Celsius, with Jhansi recording the highest in the state at 45.1 degrees. The temperature will start to drop on June q0, but a sudden drop and pleasant weather cannot be expected. The heat will be just as harsh, but the temperature will start to decrease by 1 or 2 degrees daily,” said Mohd Danish, in charge of the Met department in Lucknow.

According to the weather forecast for Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperature for Friday would be 41 and 27 degrees respectively, with the maximum temperature rising to 43 degrees over the weekend, following which the forecast predicts a decline of one degree daily.

There is no expectation of rainfall in the state, according to the IMD and the monsoon winds bringing rainfall to Kerala and light showers to the Terai border are being monitored to determine when Lucknow can expect some rainfall. “UP is under monitoring for rainfall, and the department will have a prediction for the state in another 2-3 days,” informed Danish.

Friday, June 09, 2023
