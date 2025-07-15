Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in UP over next one week: Met

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the state over the next one week, said an official with Lucknow met office. Ganga level surges in Varanasi. (Rajesh Kumar/ht)

“As the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal intensifies/strengthens and turns into a monsoon depression, it will move towards UP due to its possible west-north-westerly advancement. This will increase the monsoon activities here,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at Lucknow met office.

“There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall at some places in eastern Uttar Pradesh during the next 1 week, while there is a possibility of an increase in rainfall and heavy rainfall in western Uttar Pradesh from July 16. During this period, there is also a possibility of very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Purvanchal on July 17, the weatherman said.

In the same sequence, there is a possibility of moderate rainfall at many places in the capital Lucknow with an increase in the intensity of rainfall from July 16, although even before that, sporadic rainfall will continue in the state capital, he said.

The state capital along with several parts of East Uttar Pradesh will experience rain from Tuesday. Forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky towards evening and night with one or two spells of light rain/thundershower. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The state forecast is rain/thundershower very likely at a few places over the west UP and at many places over the East UP. IMD issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over the state. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the east UP.

8% excess rain since June 1

Uttar Pradesh has received 8 percent excess rain in this monsoon season since June 1. The state has received 224.9 mm rainfall against normal 209.4 mm. East UP got 197.6 mm against normal 232.6 mm, a deficit of 15% while West UP received 264 mm rain against normal 177.1 mm, which is 49% excess.