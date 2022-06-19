High School, Inter results: One Lucknow girl on Inter merit list, none on HS
No Lucknow student found a place on the merit list of the UP Board High School examinations even though 27 students figured in the top 10.
In the Intermediate exam, 28 students figured in the top 10. Only one student, Swati Goswami of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, shared the fifth rank with two others.
In the High School examination, Lucknow district was placed 7th with a total pass percentage of 91.85%. Gautam Buddh Nagar stood first with 95.58% students clearing the exam while Etawah district was second with 93.71% and Amethi was third at 93.51%. District Jhansi was placed last.
However, in the Intermediate examination, Lucknow put up a better show and was third among the 75 districts with 92.16% students clearing the exam. District Banda and Hamirpur stood first and second with 95.32% and 93.01% students passing the exam, respectively.
In intermediate, Lucknow district topper Swati Goswami of Saraswati Vidya Mandir shared the fifth rank with two others. She obtained 469 out of 500 (93.80%) while Bhuvi Singh of Lucknow Public College, B Block, Rajajipuram, got 460 out of 500 (92%), Deepanshu of BN Inter College, Sitapur Road and Pragya Yadav of Saraswati Vidya Mandir jointly held the third position with 89.40%.
In High school, Pearl Verma of Mahatma Buddha Memorial Inter College, Aliganj and Arun Kumar of Raj Kumar Inter College Lucknow jointly held first rank in the district by obtaining 571/600 (95.17%). Mahi Yadav of Cosmopolitan Inter College Prabandh Nagar, Lucknow, stood second with 94.17% while Anju Upadhyay (93.83%) of Pioneer Montessori Inter College was third.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
