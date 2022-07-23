High-rise building consumers may take individual power connections: UPPCL chief

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj on Saturday said power consumers in high-rise buildings were free to switch from single-point power connection to multi-point by individually applying for a power connection for their flats.

“Consumers who want an individual power connection for their apartment in a multi-storey building may apply for the same after which a prepaid meter with DSDR technology will be installed in their house with the option of paying the meter cost in maximum 12 monthly instalments,” he said.

The DSDR meters, he said, were capable of recording the consumption of grid power as wells the generator power separately. “The payment for the generator power will be made to the concerning residential welfare society,” Devraj said.

He said in case residents of a high-rise apartment wanted to continue with the single-point power connection, at least 51% of the total residents of that building would require to submit a resolution to the area’s executive engineer (distribution).