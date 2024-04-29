Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) started the use of 22- header microscope in pathology lab which will enhance teaching experience. High-tech microscope facility added to RMLIMS pathology (File photo)

“The department of pathology has added a unique facility for the first time in India. This microscope has the facility of doing microscopic evaluation simultaneously by 22 people. It can be connected to multiple screens and has an online teleconferencing facility for online teaching and recording of teaching modules,” said RMLIMS director Dr CM Singh.

This 22-header microscope has high end optics with HDMI multi output photographic camera and will be used for teaching postgraduates students, he said.

RMLIMS director Dr CM Singh inaugurated the 22-header microscope on Monday. The event was also attended by Dr Pradyumn Singh, dean, Dr Jyotsana Agarwal, executive registrar, Dr AK Singh, CMS and prof Nuzhat Husain, head of the department.