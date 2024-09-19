Hospitals and hotels in U.P: Multiple electricity-related lapses exposed, safety at stake

In a recent check conducted by the Uttar Pradesh electricity safety department, multiple lapses have been uncovered in hotels and hospitals across the state, officials dealing with the subject said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The inspections - ordered by the government after the fire incident in an operation theatre complex of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in December last year and similar other fire incidents in hotels in the state - revealed widespread non-compliance with basic electrical safety norms.

Authorities have raised concerns about the disregard for safety protocols, particularly in sectors that cater to public health and accommodation.

Director, electricity safety, GK Singh said, “most hospitals and hotels checked by us have been found flouting basic and crucial safety norms related to wiring, earthing, and transformers. These lapses, if left unaddressed, pose a serious risk of fires, potentially endangering lives and property.”

He said the shortcomings had been communicated to the authorities concerned with the directions to get the same rectified.

In several hotels of the state capital and in many other cities, it was revealed that multiple electrical appliances were drawing excessive load, significantly surpassing safe operational limits.

It was also found that several pieces of equipment in hotels lacked proper grounding (earthing), which is crucial to prevent electric shocks. The absence of grounding significantly raises the risk of accidents in case of equipment malfunction or exposure to moisture, especially during the monsoon season.

“During the inspection in a well-known hotel on Vidhan Sabha Marg in Lucknow, we found electrical wirings to have had outlived their life, besides the building being without Residual Current Devices (RCDs), which are essential for cutting off power during short circuits or leaks,” Joint director, electricity safety, Lucknow Zone, Akshay Arya said.

“These devices are mandatory for ensuring guest and staff safety, especially in high-risk areas such as kitchens and bathrooms,” he added.

Similarly, at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), a premier institute, a 1250 KVA transformer was found to have no oil pressure or gas pressure indicators, creating a significant safety risk. Transformers in some areas were found in poor condition with no safety equipment such as fencing, posing a hazard to those nearby.

“Some cables at KGMU were found without proper trays and fittings, and in many places, they were left loosely hanging, risking electrical hazard and possible fire outbreaks,” Arya said.

Fire extinguishers were also not adequately placed in areas with significant power loads and were needed in transformer rooms and main electrical panels.

At the Civil Hospital in the state capital, there were found improper earthing/grounding of transformers and electrical panels, inadequate or missing lightning protection systems, improperly sized or installed wiring/cabling missing or inadequate fencing around electrical equipment, lack of proper insulation or protection on certain electrical components and missing or inadequate fuses and circuit breakers.

According to GK Singh, almost similar safety violations have been found in most hospitals and hotels across the state.

“We have recommended various corrective actions to address these electrical safety violations, such as installing proper earthing, upgrading wiring, adding protective fencing, and ensuring proper insulation and spacing of electrical equipment,” he said.

“We act if the same violations are found during surprise inspections we may carry out after these establishments confirm that the lapses pointed out by us have been corrected,” Singh added.