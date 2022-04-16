House of Muslim man accused of kidnapping Hindu woman set afire in Agra
Members of a few right-wing groups on Friday set ablaze the house of a Muslim man, who was accused of kidnapping a Hindu woman, in Agra’s Runakata area, police said. The woman, however, has said that she went with him willingly.
According to the police, the incident is linked to the alleged abduction of a 22-year-old woman, who went missing on April 11. Her family members subsequently lodged a missing person’s report at Agra’s Sikandra police station, an official familiar with the matter said.
Based on the complaint, Sajid (26) a gym owner, was booked under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her to marriage) of the Indian Penal Code. The woman was later traced in Delhi on April 13, while Sajid remained untraceable, said an official.
Later, in a video that surfaced on social media, the woman was purportedly heard saying that she is an adult and went with Sajid of her own volition. HT could not independently verify authenticity of the video.
Senior superintendent of police (Agra) Sudhir Kumar Singh, who has seen the clip, said: “The girl has stated in video recorded message that she is an adult and went with Sajid on her own will.”
However, members of right-wing organisations continued to demand Sajid’s arrest. On Friday morning, a mob attacked the two houses belonging to Sajid in Runakta locality. “The two houses have been locked and the family members are missing since April 11, when Sajid was booked for abduction,” said senior superintendent of police (Agra) Sudhir Kumar Singh.
“On Friday... some notorious elements of self-proclaimed right-wing organisations targeted two houses of Sajid... burned down one and ransacked the other.”
An FIR has been registered against 20 named and 200 unidentified accused on charges of arson, while police post in charge, Jitendra Singh, was suspended for negligence. “Nine of those found on the spot have been arrested and are being questioned...,” SSP said.
“Those arrested belong to different right-wing organisations, including Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad and Dharam Jagran Samanvyaya Sangh,” said deputy superintendent of police (Hariparvat Circle) Satya Narain.
The woman, he added, is currently staying at a shelter home.
Right-wing organisation Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha called the attack a “reaction to the action aimed at disgracing the respect of Hindu girls and women”.
-
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu visits Ayodhya, says Ram temple construction is a moment of spiritual renaissance
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu along with his wife offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi and the historic Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Friday. Sharing his views on his official Facebook page later, Venkaiah Naidu called his Ayodhya visit the fulfilment of a long cherished dream. He termed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a moment of spiritual renaissance. Senior officials of the Ayodhya administration welcomed the vice-president.
-
Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar shines in Delhi Horse Show
Chandigarh's Jaiveer Makkar cornered glory in the recently conducted Delhi Horse Show 2022 at The Army Polo and Race Course, New Delhi, by winning an individual gold and a team silver in show jumping event for U-14 age category. He had brilliant clear rounds on his two horses Sam and Niquita and clocked a perfect 35.12 seconds in the jump off on Niquita.
-
Patna Sahib ex-jathedar roughed up in Sultanpur Lodhi village, rescued
Former Patna Sahib jathedar Iqbal Singh was manhandled by the locals during the last rites of Baba Gurcharan Singh Kar Sewa Wale at Sultanpur Lodhi after he announced the name of Baba Gurcharan Singh's successor in the final prayer here on Friday. Iqbal Singh while performing the last prayers at Purana Thatha village announced Jaspal Singh as the next head of the dera being run by Baba Gurcharan Singh.
-
12 injured in bus-truck collision in Phagwara
Phagwara: Twelve people including five women were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rehana Jattan in Phagwara on Friday, police said. The injured included drivers of both the bus and the truck which fell into a roadside seasonal canal following the collision, Rawalpindi police station SHO Hardev Preet Singh said. All the injured were rushed to the Phagwara civil hospital, he added.
-
Amanjot Kaur to lead Chandigarh women in T20 meet
Amanjot Kaur will lead the Chandigarh team in the upcoming senior women's T20 tournament starting from April 18. Chandigarh has been placed in the Elite C group wherein they will be competing against the likes of Mithali Raj-led Railways, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. They will play the third match against Madhya Pradesh on April 21 and fourth against Railways on April 22. Chandigarh's last match is against Himachal Pradesh on April 24.
