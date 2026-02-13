Housing board plans first-ever ready-made villa project in Lucknow

Homebuyers in the state capital may soon have a new option: ready-made villas developed by the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad), marking a fresh direction for the government agency. Representational image (Sourced)

Senior board officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the proposal is in the initial planning stage and will be presented to the board for formal approval after completing preliminary procedures.

If approved, this will be the first time Awas Vikas constructs ready-made villas in Lucknow. Until now, the board has developed residential and commercial plots and multi-storey flats under various schemes including Awadh Vihar, Vrindavan Yojana and Indira Nagar.

According to a senior official, the villas are likely to be developed on plots exceeding 200 square metres in Awadh Vihar Yojana.

The board plans to provide basic civic amenities within a planned layout and maintain construction uniformity. A demand survey will be conducted to assess public interest and evaluate the scheme’s feasibility before finalising the project.

Officials said the project would be placed before the board meeting after receiving clearance from officials and obtaining all necessary statutory approvals.

The villas will form part of a structured residential community with organised infrastructure and possibly gated access, while offering the privacy of detached homes, unlike individually constructed houses on private land.

The board is likely to construct around 100 villas in the first phase, subject to approval and market response. Officials believe the project will attract buyers seeking spacious, ready-to-move homes within a government-developed housing scheme.

Through this initiative, Awas Vikas aims to diversify its housing portfolio and meet the growing demand for premium residential options in Lucknow. The final decision will depend on the demand survey findings and board approval, officials added.