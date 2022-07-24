IIT Kanpur’s incubation centre launches NIRMAN Accelerator Programme
Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), the technology business incubator at IIT Kanpur, is launching NIRMAN Accelerator Programme, supported by the department of science and technology, government of India, the institute said in a press release.
The programme will focus on the manufacturing startups engaged in healthcare and agriculture domains to help them overcome the challenges from their prototype-to-market journey.
A total of 15 startups will be selected under the programme. They will be given the opportunity to accelerate their product’s journey from lab to market. The best performing startups among the cohort of 15 startups will receive a cash award of up to ₹10 Lakh.
Commenting on the launch of the programme, Prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, professor-in-charge, Innovation and Incubation, IIT Kanpur, said, “Our country has been facing tremendous challenges in the domain of manufacturing. We are in urgent need of innovators and startups working in healthcare and agriculture domain to cater to some of the pertinent developmental challenges to uplift the status of manufacturing in India. I believe the NIRMAN Accelerator Programme comes with massive potential to harness and capitalise on startups working in the field. We welcome innovators and startups to apply.”
Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, Foundation for Innovation & Research in Science & Technology (FIRST- IITK) and AIIDE said, “SIIC comes with a vast experience of working with promising innovators and startups that can leverage optimum social impact. This collaboration with the department of science and technology aims to revive the manufacturing domain in the country. I am certain the programme will induce motivation among innovators to pursue manufacturing with the same passion and enthusiasm as SaaS, AI/ML. I urge more startups to apply.”
The 6-month-long programme will be devised into four segments—principles of product growth, engineering acceleration, navigating the compliance puzzle and leading to next-stage growth. The programme will offer knowledge workshops, one-on-one mentoring support, diving deep for customised support for clinical validation, and business and investor connect. The programme has started accepting applications and it will be on till August 5.
Nadda to lead road show in Patna on July 30 ahead of national executive of frontal leaders
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will lead a roadshow in Patna ahead of the two-day national executive meet on July 30, said state co-in-charge of the party , adding that union home minister Amit Shah will attend the valedictory session of the event the next day.
Edu Deptt ‘no’ to practice of stopping teachers’ salary after HC stand
Additional chief secretary (education) Deepak Kumar Singh also referred to a similar letter issued in June 2015. Soon after the Nitish government came to power in 2005, the then principal secretary (education) late MM Jha also issued a letter asking officials to refrain from stopping the salary of teachers. A teacher working since April 2018 had moved to the HC after his salary was withheld “without any reason”.
Five killed after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Chapra
A child among five people were killed, while two others sustained burn injuries after an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory at Khodaibagh village in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday, said police. According to police, the blast took place at a three storey building at around 10 am. “The explosion was so strong that its sound was heard from about two-three kilometers. After the blast, the building was completely demolished,” police said.
Accused of witchcraft, man missing after being thrown into river; 3 held
A man was abducted and thrown into a river in Nagpur allegedly by three persons who suspected Dhamgaye was indulging in black magic, a police official said on Sunday. "On July 21, they abducted and assaulted him. They then threw him in a river in Parseoni. We are yet to trace him. Jhalke, Zade and Shewte have been arrested," he added.
HC rejects Mukhtar Ansari’s bail plea in ambulance case
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of gangster-turned politician-Mukhar Ansari in a case concerning an ambulance registered in Barabanki district using fake documents. The ambulance was used by Ansari and his henchmen when he was lodged in Rupnagar prison in Punjab. Appearing on behalf of the state government, additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi apprised the court about the long criminal history of Mukhtar Ansari.
