HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 4, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: 9th North East Students' Festival 2026 Ft. Sourabhee Debbarma, Dikshu Sarma, Danube Kangjam, Moko Koza
Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate
When: September 4 & 5
Timing: 12pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Main Shunya Hoon: Creation is the Creator | Creator is Creation
Where: Lokayata Art Gallery, 1, Hauz Khas Village
When: September 4 to 6
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Matki Phod League (MPL) Season 2
Where: Yamuna Sports Complex, 71A, Surajmal Vihar
When: September 4
Timing: 2pm to 12am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue & Pink Lines)
#StepUp
What: Janmashtami Celebrations: Raas Shyam in Kathak & Brij-Raas Style Ft. Dr Uma Sharma and Disciples
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Spirit of Tibet: Celebrating Culture and Compassion
Where: Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: September 3 to 5
Timing: 10am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: 13th Creative Theory Colloquium: Indian Political Theory: Creative Exploration
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 4 to 6
Timing: 4.30pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bhajan Jamming: Janmashtami Special
Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village
When: September 4
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Rage Therapy – Break. Heal. Repeat
Where: Chaayos Cafe, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)
When: September 4
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Maheep Singh Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction