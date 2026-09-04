HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 4, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: 9th North East Students' Festival 2026 Ft. Sourabhee Debbarma, Dikshu Sarma, Danube Kangjam, Moko Koza Gram it: As temples, markets and homes across Delhi-NCR dress up for Janmashtami, a devotee pauses to admire a beautifully adorned idol of Lord Krishna in Gurugram. The region is drenched in festive colour, devotional music and prayers, with jhankis, flower showers and aartis setting the stage for Laddu Gopal’s midnight welcome. (Photo: PTI)

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate

When: September 4 & 5

Timing: 12pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack What: Main Shunya Hoon: Creation is the Creator | Creator is Creation

Where: Lokayata Art Gallery, 1, Hauz Khas Village

When: September 4 to 6

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

#DelhiTalkies What: Matki Phod League (MPL) Season 2

Where: Yamuna Sports Complex, 71A, Surajmal Vihar

When: September 4

Timing: 2pm to 12am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue & Pink Lines)

#StepUp What: Janmashtami Celebrations: Raas Shyam in Kathak & Brij-Raas Style Ft. Dr Uma Sharma and Disciples

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies What: Spirit of Tibet: Celebrating Culture and Compassion

Where: Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: September 3 to 5

Timing: 10am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: 13th Creative Theory Colloquium: Indian Political Theory: Creative Exploration

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 4 to 6

Timing: 4.30pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: Bhajan Jamming: Janmashtami Special

Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village

When: September 4

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Rage Therapy – Break. Heal. Repeat

Where: Chaayos Cafe, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: September 4

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs What: Maheep Singh Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

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