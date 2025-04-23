Implement stringent fire safety measures: CS tells SGPGIMS

In a significant move to enhance safety and infrastructure at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Tuesday directed the institute to implement stringent fire safety measures and recruit specialised fire officers in the institute. The directive was issued during the 102nd Governing Body meeting held under his chairmanship on Tuesday. (Pic for representation only)

Singh emphasised the need for “concrete fire safety protocols” to ensure high levels of preparedness against fire-related incidents within the hospital premises. The step comes as part of the government’s broader push to upgrade safety infrastructure across major medical institutions.

The Governing Body also approved the construction of a multi-level parking facility within the SGPGIMS campus. This new infrastructure aims to resolve long-standing issues of on-road parking, ensuring safe and organised parking spaces for both patients and staff.

In another key development, the Governing Body approved the distribution of 368 new faculty positions across various Broad Specialty and Super Specialty departments. This is expected to strengthen medical education, enhance patient care, and boost research output at the institute.

Additionally, the body sanctioned the Higher Administrative Grade Scale (Level-15) for 40% of professors, aligning SGPGIMS with AIIMS New Delhi and following guidelines laid down by the Uttar Pradesh Government. This move is aimed at retaining and rewarding senior faculty for their contributions.

The meeting, chaired by chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, was attended by SGPGIMS director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman, registrar Col. Varun Bajpai, finance officer Biswajeet Rai, and other members of the Governing Body, including nominated faculty members. Principal secretary (medical education) Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma and officials from the finance department were also present.

The Governing Body also approved the minutes and recommendations of the 68th Academic Board and gave a green light to the introduction of six new courses under PDCC and PDAF in various departments. Moreover, approval was granted for Certificate Courses in Emergency Care for Provincial Health Medical Services (PHMS) doctors deputed to SGPGIMS, further strengthening emergency healthcare training in the state.