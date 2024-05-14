In Amethi, Yogi targets Pak,talks Ram and jabs Rahul

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that the world’s best assault rifle, the Kalashnikov AK 203, was being manufactured in Amethi and described it as the “pride of Amethi”. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, at Jagdishpur in Amethi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing a rally in Amethi, Yogi said: “India has a much more powerful atom bomb than Pakistan. We won’t provoke, but if provoked, we won’t spare them either.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He mentioned that slogans hailing India were being raised in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) for three consecutive days. “Even after this, people from the Congress and Samajwadi Party are supporting Pakistan. They should go and live in Pakistan. There is no need for them to remain a burden on the people of India,” he said. “Atom bomb” that has also found mention in speeches of Union home minister Amit Shah’s speeches was in context to the remarks that BJP leaders have attributed to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar about treating “Pakistan with respect as it possessed atom bombs”.

He also invoked Lord Ram, saying, “This is the region of Awadh, where people may remain hungry, but they cannot forget Lord Ram, who lives in every pore of the body.”

“The people of Amethi had (in 2019) given a resounding reply to those who attacked Lord Ram. In contrast, the Modi government built the divine and magnificent temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya but remember how whom you chose in the past rejected Lord Ram, insulted him and made derogatory comments about him. Such people used to form the government in the country with your votes and then would speak ill of you,” he said . He also described the manufacturing of assault rifle in Amethi as a collaborative effort between India and Russia. “This rifle is the pride of Amethi while during Congress and SP rule, people used to put guns in the hands of the youth here,” he said, adding that the rifle was being manufactured in Amethi due to the efforts of PM Modi.

Adityanath also emphasized the strategic importance of this rifle, highlighting its capability to instil fear in Pakistan when it would be handled by Indian soldiers.

He said, “Those who forget everything once the elections are over, those who took a lot from Amethi but have failed to give anything in return, should be rejected again.”

He also said that when the Samajwadi Party prevented its MLAs from visiting the Ram Temple, the then Rae Bareli MLA Manoj Pandey rebelled and broke ties with the party. He said that we have a relationship of birth and rebirth with our Lord Ram which we cannot break away from.

Recalling the dazzling roadshow by PM Modi in Kashi on Monday ahead of his Tuesday nomination, Yogi Adityanath said: “Lakhs of people who became a part of the roadshow for hours were excited to welcome PM Modi because in the past 10 years, he has made Kashi more divine and magnificent than before. Such a welcome is accorded to national leader who is dedicated to the welfare of the people,” he remarked.

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who after three consecutive wins from Amethi lost in 2019 during the Modi wave and is now contesting from adjacent Rae Bareli, he said, “In the past, Amethi had elected a leader who neither gave it district headquarters, nor could he ensure four lanes for connectivity. Amethi was connected by expressway on the request of Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani so that the youth here could get employment and industrial areas could also develop.”

Adityanath also highlighted the transformative initiatives underway in Amethi, including the construction of a medical college, district headquarters, police lines and district court. Yogi also addressed rallies in Barabanki and Faizabad Lok Sabha constituencies.