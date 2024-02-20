In Rae Bareli, the Gandhi question looms

On a day when senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, a question about who will replace her from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat came into focus yet again even as senior party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the family bastion here on Tuesday. Many locals say either Rahul or Priyanka should contest from the Cong’s traditional Lok Sabha seat. (HT file)

Many of those turning up to welcome the yatra carried pictures of both Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi though she could not join her brother in the yatra for health reasons.

Some of them even demanded that a member of the Gandhi family should contest the poll. “Yes, we are demanding that either Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi should contest the (2024 Lok Sabha) election from Rae Bareli seat,” said Babu Shukla, 50, who was among those seen showering flower petals on Rahul Gandhi’s yatra.

Janak Dulari, 60, echoed the demand. So did Bhagirath. Others, who included the youth, were seen walking and running along with the yatra as it passed through the city.

“The people are expecting that she (Priyanka) should fight 2024 Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli so that the constituency remains in special status,” said RP Singh, 84, former principal of Feroze Gandhi College, Rae Bareli.

Singh also lauded Rahul Gandhi for taking out the yatra. “If there is any democracy left in the country, it is because of Rahul Gandhi. He is fighting for the people,” he said. Most people, who lined up on both the sides of the roads to welcome the yatra in Rae Bareli, carried placards that had pictures of both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

“The people have an emotional connection with the Nehru-Gandhi family and want either Priyanka or Rahul Gandhi to contest the poll from the seat. Any member of the Gandhi family will surely win the poll,” said Ram Bahadur Verma, 80, former principal Feroze Gandhi College, Rae Bareli.

“Yes, Priyanka Gandhi could not join the yatra. She is not in good health. The people turned up in large numbers to see both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. The people love the family. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi treat Rae Bareli as their family. Priyanka Gandhi was missed without any doubt,” said Rae Bareli District Congress Committee (DCC) president Pankaj Tiwari.

Uttar Pradesh BJP secretary Abhijat Mishra said the days of dynastic rule are over and have been replaced by meritocracy. He said if the Congress leadership is so focused on choosing a Gandhi for the seat, why should the name of a family member of Mahatma Gandhi not be considered.