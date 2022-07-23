In sync with NEP-2020: Now, holistic progress cards for U.P. Board students
As per the provisions of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, U.P. Board has initiated steps to roll-out the “360 Degrees Holistic Progress Cards” for students enrolled in around 27,735 schools affiliated to the board across the state.
The holistic report cards would be prepared under the new education structure keeping in view the required skills and socio-emotional developmental stages reflecting knowledge, skill competencies, attitude and values besides transformative competencies of the students, said board officials.
“All the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) have been asked to apprise all principals of U.P. Board affiliated schools about the new mark sheet (report card) and the format of student diary (school diary). The new report card and school diary will be implemented in class 9 from this very academic session (2022-23) and will be implemented in a phased manner in the upcoming classes as well,” said U.P. Board secretary Diyakant Shukla confirming the move.
In a missive sent to the DIoSs in this regard on July 22, a copy of which is with HT, Shukla made plain that the new progress card will be prepared on the basis of school-based assessment of all the students and given to the parents would be completely new.
“The multidimensional card will contain detailed analysis detailing each student’s cognitive skills, emotional development along with their characteristics. This will include performance in project work, quizzes, role play, group work etc including teacher’s evaluation,” the missive says.
This holistic progress card will form an important link between a student’s home and school and it will form an important part of parent-teacher meetings as well as for actively involving parents in the overall education and development of their children.
Through this progress card, teachers and parents will also get important information about the student so that help can be provided to the student in and outside the classroom, the missive adds.
NEP-2020 makes plain that indicators of a report card should include assessments with regard to critical thinking, problem solving, managing information, creativity and innovation, communication, collaboration, cultural and global citizenship, personal growth and well-being.
-
Activists demand removal of nets surrounding wetlands in Kharghar
Activists in Kharghar are looking forward to some concrete action from the City Industrial Development Corporation towards the removal of nets laid down by local fishermen at the Kharghar Sector 16 wetlands to prevent birds' entry into the area used for prawn farming. The vast wetland is observed by environmental activists to have become a hub for commercial fishing. A CIDCO senior official handling mangrove matters stated of getting the nets removed at the earliest.
-
Truck mows down six Kanwarias in U.P.’s Hathras, protestors jam road
Six Kanwarias died and another suffered injuries after being run over by a speeding truck near Sadabad crossing in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, police said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed all measures for better treatment to the injured. The district magistrate of Hathras announced a compensation of one lakh each to next of kin of the deceased. The bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination.
-
SGPC to install hoardings of Sikh prisoners at gurdwaras
Following directions of the Akal Takht jathedar, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Saturday decided to install hoardings on the plight of “Bandi Singhs” (Sikh prisoners) at all historical gurdwaras and educational institutions managed by it.
-
J’khand unveils new tourism policy, offers incentives for investors
The Jharkhand government Saturday unveiled its tourism policy in the national capital which focuses on environmentally sustainable ecological and religious tourism and invited investments from the private sector, promising them a series of incentives including tax waivers and subsidies, . Unveiling the key features of the policy, state tourism secretary Amitabh Kaushal counted religious tourism, economically sustainable eco tourism and tribal culture as the focus areas of the policy.
-
Now, RJD’s Jagdanand likens PFI to RSS
Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD's) Bihar unit president Jagdanand Singh on Saturday likened Popular Front of India to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a comment similar to the one made by Patna police chief M S Dhillon days ago following the arrest of alleged PFI members from Bihar capital. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which regards RSS as its ideological mentor, reacted strongly to his statements.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics