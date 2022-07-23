In sync with NEP-2020: Now, holistic progress cards for U.P. Board students

As per the provisions of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, U.P. Board has initiated steps to roll-out the “360 Degrees Holistic Progress Cards” for students enrolled in around 27,735 schools affiliated to the board across the state.

The holistic report cards would be prepared under the new education structure keeping in view the required skills and socio-emotional developmental stages reflecting knowledge, skill competencies, attitude and values besides transformative competencies of the students, said board officials.

“All the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) have been asked to apprise all principals of U.P. Board affiliated schools about the new mark sheet (report card) and the format of student diary (school diary). The new report card and school diary will be implemented in class 9 from this very academic session (2022-23) and will be implemented in a phased manner in the upcoming classes as well,” said U.P. Board secretary Diyakant Shukla confirming the move.

In a missive sent to the DIoSs in this regard on July 22, a copy of which is with HT, Shukla made plain that the new progress card will be prepared on the basis of school-based assessment of all the students and given to the parents would be completely new.

“The multidimensional card will contain detailed analysis detailing each student’s cognitive skills, emotional development along with their characteristics. This will include performance in project work, quizzes, role play, group work etc including teacher’s evaluation,” the missive says.

This holistic progress card will form an important link between a student’s home and school and it will form an important part of parent-teacher meetings as well as for actively involving parents in the overall education and development of their children.

Through this progress card, teachers and parents will also get important information about the student so that help can be provided to the student in and outside the classroom, the missive adds.

NEP-2020 makes plain that indicators of a report card should include assessments with regard to critical thinking, problem solving, managing information, creativity and innovation, communication, collaboration, cultural and global citizenship, personal growth and well-being.

