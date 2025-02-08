Incomplete ramp stalls admissions at KGMU’s new cardiology ward

A critical delay in infrastructure has left heart patients waiting for care at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), where an incomplete ramp has stalled admissions to the newly built 90-bed ward in the Lari Cardiology building. Despite handling over 100 serious cardiac cases daily, the ward remains unused as patients on stretchers cannot be transported to different floors. The new wing at KGMU has been provided with state-of-the-art equipment (File)

Officials said the issue would be resolved soon. “The civil work in the building is almost complete. We hope the admissions will start soon as all other facilities are also ready in the building,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson for KGMU.

The new wing was planned to meet the increasing demand for patient admission and treatment. As the department receives over 300 patients in the OPD and 100 in the emergency ward, the existing bed capacity has been insufficient. The new wing can accommodate up to 92 more beds, increasing the total bed strength to about 200.

The new wing has been provided with state-of-the-art equipment, and some facilities are already operational. However, due to the lack of a functional ramp, the wards designated for admissions remain unused.

KGMU receives patients from various districts and even from neighboring Nepal, many of whom are referred for heart treatment. In numerous cases, interventional cardiology is required, necessitating hospital admission for a few days. A shortage of beds often forces such patients to wait if the occupancy is full.