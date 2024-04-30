India needs Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand CM

LUCKNOW India needs the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), said Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, whose state is the first in the country to implement a UCC legislation — a common set of laws that will subsume customary laws across faiths and govern issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and maintenance. UCC, part of the troika of core ideological goals of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was among the party’s poll promises in the 2022 assembly elections. In an interview with HT, Dhami also expressed confidence over the BJP’s victory in the hill state, where polling concluded on all five Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of general elections on April 19. Edited excerpts: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Agency)

Q Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Opposition parties allege that BJP is using UCC as a polarization tool in the election?

A During the Uttarakhand assembly polls, implementation of UCC was one of the promises made by the BJP to the people. Immediately after the formation of BJP government in the state, we fulfilled the promise. The party has included UCC in its Sankalp Patra for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and promised people to implement it in the country after forming government at the centre. The country needs UCC.

The BJP government has scrapped Article 370, implemented CAA and assured people to implement UCC in the country as well, whereas opposition parties are pursuing appeasement policy, promoting dynasty in politics and engaged in corruption. They have also promised reservation in government jobs on the basis of religion. But the BJP has exposed the opposition.

Q Is the low voter turnout in Uttarakhand and UP a concern for BJP?

A Polling has concluded in Uttarakhand in the first phase and BJP is not facing any challenge from the opposition. Virtually, it is a one-sided election in favour of the BJP. As the Congress was out of the race, its supporters did not turn up at polling booths to exercise their franchise. The Lok Sabha election is virtually one-sided across the country...the buzz in the country is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to power for the third successive term with the BJP winning 400 plus seats.

Q The opposition alleges that BJP has dumped the development card to return to communal agenda in the election campaign?

A The BJP is contesting elections on the development plank and seeking votes on the 10 years’ performance of the Modi government. People know that the country has progressed under the BJP government... India’s position has improved on the international platform...we are a power to reckon with. The successful launch of ‘Aditya’ and ‘Chandrayaan’ missions have added to our stature. People will give another term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Q Issues like inheritance tax and mangalsutra are being raised in the election campaign. Your take?

A We are alerting people about the Congress’ election manifesto. Sam Pitroda is the advisor of Congress party that has set its eyes on the property of common people. With implementation of inheritance tax, Congress plans to cheat people. It has also promised reservation on religious grounds. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that a particular community has the first right on the resources of the country...the Congress is also talking about the implementation of Muslim Personal Law in its election manifesto.

Q You have also campaigned for BJP candidates in various LS constituencies in UP. What is your assessment of BJP’s performance in UP?

A I witnessed large turnout of people in public meetings organized in UP. This clearly shows the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the masses and people’s endorsement of BJP government’s performance. The party will bag maximum seats in UP.

Q Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has campaigned for the BJP in Uttarakhand. The performance of Yogi government was highlighted in public meetings. Your take?

A We are like big brother and younger brother working to serve the masses of the state. The Uttarakhand government has worked to improve law and order, checked religious conversions and communal violence. We have freed government land from encroachments...Uttarakhand is ‘Dev Bhoomi’ and we are working to maintain the identity of the state.

Q What preparations have been made by Uttarakhand government for the successful organisation of Char Dham yatra?

A The state government has completed all the preparations for the yatra. We will ensure that pilgrims get all the required facilities and they do not face any problem. Taking lessons from past experiences, we have implemented measures to make the yatra smooth for pilgrims.

Q The forest fire has caused devastation in forest areas of Uttarakhand. What measures have been taken by the state government to check the repeat of such incidents in future?

A Leaves of all employees of forest department haved been cancelled. The responsibilities of officers have been fixed and will be responsible for fire incidents. The state government is taking assistance of the army in the fire fighting. The incident is a challenge for the state government...we will ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Q You have lived in Lucknow earlier. What change do you see in the city now?

A Lucknow has progressed fast...there are good roads, overbridges, illuminated parks, streets and public facilities have improved. Earlier, visiting Gomti Nagar and Nirala Nagar took time, now one reaches both the localities with ease and in less time.