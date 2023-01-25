India’s presidency of G20 symbolises world’s trust in us: CS

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Tuesday said that with the presidency of G20, the world will see a new self-reliant and strong India. He said that the new India with a spirit of one-earth, one-family, one-future, is showing a new path to the world which is strong, capable, and self-reliant.

Mishra said this while presiding over the G20 conclave organised by the UP government and department of economics, University of Lucknow on Tuesday. He said that the chairmanship of G20 is a symbol of the world’s trust in India. “In such a situation, it is the responsibility of all of us to do much better than what is expected,” he said.

“The G20 is a group of countries whose economic potential represents 85% of the world’s GDP. The G20 represents 75% of the world’s trade, it is a group that comprises two-third of the world’s population,” he said.

The chief secretary said, “The state and the country have made tremendous progress in the field of financial inclusion, housing for all, digital payment, Ayushman Yojana, renewable energy, Yoga and Ayurveda. There is talk of women-based development rather than women empowerment. We have to make G20 countries aware of all these positive changes and learn from their goodness to be a developed country.”

Sudhir M Bobde, principal secretary, higher education, while introducing the G20 Conclave said, “India is working on the vision of bringing the whole world together for a common purpose for a better future.”

Lucknow University’s head of economics department, Prof MK Agarwal said that UP is becoming a new growth engine of the Indian economy.