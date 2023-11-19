Indira Marathon: Jasvant Singh, Reenu clinch top spots in 38th edition of annual contest

The 38th edition of the All-India Indira Gandhi Prize Money Marathon was held in Sangam city on the occasion of the late Prime Minister’s birth anniversary on Sunday. In the men’s category, the top three positions were bagged by runners from Army. Athletes during the Indira Marathon in Prayagraj on November 19, 2023. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Long distance Army runner Jasvant Singh (chest number 492) won the race completing the 42.195-km run in 2: 21: 50. He was followed by Bugatha Srinu (chest number 321) from Army (Pune), who completed the race with a timing of 2:21:56. The third spot was clinched by Anil Kumar (chest number 490), also of Army (Pune), who clocked the timing of 2:22:21.

In the women’s category, Reenu (chest number 932) from Haryana won the race by crossing the finishing line in 2 hours, 58 minutes and 16 seconds. She was followed by Nutan (chest number 921) from Delhi, who finished the race with a timing of 3:40:05. The second runner-up was Prayagraj’s Shipra Kumari (chest number 934) with a timing of 3:41:44.

The winners were given ₹2 lakh each while the first runner-up in both categories received a cash reward of ₹1 lakh each. The second runners-up were given ₹75,000 each. Besides, 11 consolation prizes each in both categories worth ₹10,000 each were also awarded to those who bagged positions between 4th and 14th.

Earlier, the contest was flagged off by Girish Chandra Yadav, Uttar Pradesh minister of state for sports and youth welfare (independent charge), who was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. The minister distributed prizes to the winners at a function held at Madan Mohan Malaviya stadium.

The participants ran on the route past Teliarganj, Mayo Hall crossing, Allahabad high court, CMP Degree College, New Yamuna bridge, Hanuman Mandir up to the end point at Madan Mohan Malviya stadium. A cultural function was also held during the award distribution ceremony.

The Indira Marathon is a national annual full marathon organised in Prayagraj to commemorate the birth anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi (1917-1984). The event is organised jointly by the Athletics Federation of India, the state sports department and the Prayagraj district administration annually.

The marathon’s maiden edition was held on November 19, 1985, after being flagged off by the then PM Rajiv Gandhi. In 2020, the marathon could not be held due to the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions.