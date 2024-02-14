 International Ayush convention in Lucknow from Feb 22 - Hindustan Times
International Ayush convention in Lucknow from Feb 22

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 14, 2024 07:22 AM IST

"The department of Ayush and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be organising the event which is to be held at Awadh Shilp Gram," said Leena Johri, principal secretary of Ayush.

An international convention on Ayush, Arogya-2024, will bring together experts from various countries to Lucknow between February 22 and 25. ‘Ayush for One Health’ will be the theme of this international convention.

For Representation Only (HT File)

“The department of Ayush and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be organising the event which is to be held at Awadh Shilp Gram,” said Leena Johri, principal secretary of Ayush, addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

Experts and investors from 60 different countries have been invited for the third edition of the international Arogya-2024, which will showcase Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

Experts will speak on treatment options and research done on how to make these traditional systems of medicine popular among the masses. “With this event, we wish to showcase Ayush at the international level,” Johri said.

About 250 manufacturers are likely to attend the event. The previous international Arogya was conducted in Varanasi in 2019.

