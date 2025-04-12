IPL 2025 | Confident Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants ready for face-off with Gujarat Titans led by Shubman Gill

The current table-topper, Gujarat Titans, is set to face off against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium today. This will be LSG’s third home game of the season, having previously lost their opener to Punjab Kings before bouncing back with a win against Mumbai Indians. Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Nicholas Pooran, Mohd Siraj and David Millar(Photos: Instagram)

Buoyed by back-to-back victories, the spirited Rishabh Pant-led team is eager to continue their ascent up the points table. Upon arrival, they received a warm welcome, accompanied by rhythmic beats of Dhol in the background.

Former Team India bowler Gyanendra Pandey says, "Zaheer bhai (Zaheer Khan, LSG mentor) is a good friend and we've played together for India-A. LSG has a new captain Rishabh Pant, and though he is going through a rough patch, he's shown great leadership qualities early on and I am sure he will mentor the team well. He has the ability to bounce back at any moment--he is a match winner for India and will surely perform well. I have seen LSG players like Pant, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan growing before our eyes, and I wish them luck.”

On their arrival in Lucknow, the Shubman Gill-led team shared a post captioned, ‘Nawaabon ke sheher mein, Nawaabon wala swag’, featuring Siraz Ahmed, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudarshan and others.

LSG on its Instagram announced that the general tickets their clash against GT have been completely sold out. Looking ahead to their upcoming match against Chennai Super Kings on Monday, most sections are already booked, with only a few premium stands and corporate boxes remaining. The prices for these high-end tickets go up to ₹40,000.

“In the first two matches, we had a very good crowd, and going forward, we are expecting a sold-out tournament —especially for the matches against CSK and Delhi Capitals. Even though the game against GT is a day match (3 PM), we still anticipate a strong turnout,” said a source at the stadium.