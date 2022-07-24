ISC results 2022: U.P. students fare better than others in country
Uttar Pradesh students have performed better than other students across the country in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 examination 2022, the result of which was announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday. The U.P. students have registered the pass percentage of 99.48% against pan-India’s pass percentage of 99.38%.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated all the successful ISC students, their parents and teachers. He said the determination of students towards acquisition of knowledge ensured their success:. He wished all the students a bright future.
While the pass percentage of girl students of U.P. and those from other places across the country was same at 99.52%, U.P. boys have registered a better pass percentage of 99.44% as compared to the country’s pass percentage of 99.26%, according to a press release issued by Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of CISCE.
A total of 32,173 students from 322 U.P. schools, including 17,769 boys and 14,404 girls, appeared in the ISC exam 2022. Of them, 17,670 boys and 14,335 girls passed the exam. Ninety-nine boys and sixty-nine girls could not clear the exam.
The U.P. students also dominated the merit list in which out of 154 students comprising top 3 ranks, 31 are from U.P., including 20 from Lucknow alone, according to a press release issued by the council.
In India and abroad, a total of 96,940 students, including 51,142 boys and 45,798 girls, from 1228 schools appeared in the exam this year. Girls outperformed boys with 99.52% while for boys it was 99.26%.
Disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention: SC Judge
Supreme Court judge Dinesh Maheshwari asserted that disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention rather than sympathy. Justice Maheshwari was the chief guest at the two-day conference on 'Sensitization of District Judges on Gender Justice and Differently abled victims/ survivors of sexual abuse' organised by Judicial Training and Research Institute, Lucknow.
Ghaziabad police initiates programme to train unemployed youth
The programme titled 'Atmanirbhar training and awareness' has been initiated on public-private partnership model at the Harsaon police lines and will impart training to 150 selected persons in fire safety, veterinary care and training, security guards and medical care. Officials said that personnel of the state's 112 emergency response teams have also been asked to join the workshop in order to attain new skills, which will provide value addition to their services as first responders.
111-km Kanwar Marg project may take two years time to complete
City residents may not get relief from Kanwar Yatra diversions soon as the proposed 111-kilometre Kanwar Marg, linking Muradnagar to Purkaji near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, will take another two years to get complete once the forest clearances are obtained. It is also projected as an alternative route for kanwariyas from Haridwar who take the Delhi-Meerut Road to travel back home during the Kanwar Yatra season.
Union Ayush minister inspects Unani institute campus in Ghaziabad
Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inspected the newly-constructed campus of the National Institute of Unani Medicine at Kamla Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad. Sonowal said the Union ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage research and development, innovation and develop apex institutes for education in Unani medicine. The foundation stone for the NIUM was laid on March 1, 2019.
Noida authority to remove more illegal buildings on floodplains
The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has issued warning notices to at least 500 house owners to either to remove illegal structures from the Hindon flood plains of river or face demolition. The notices have been issued under a mega drive, aimed at freeing flood plains of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The Uttar Pradesh government directed the Noida authority to remove all unauthorized structures on the flood plains in April 2022.
