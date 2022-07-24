ISC results 2022: U.P. students fare better than others in country

Uttar Pradesh students have performed better than other students across the country in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 examination 2022, the result of which was announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday. The U.P. students have registered the pass percentage of 99.48% against pan-India’s pass percentage of 99.38%.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated all the successful ISC students, their parents and teachers. He said the determination of students towards acquisition of knowledge ensured their success:. He wished all the students a bright future.

While the pass percentage of girl students of U.P. and those from other places across the country was same at 99.52%, U.P. boys have registered a better pass percentage of 99.44% as compared to the country’s pass percentage of 99.26%, according to a press release issued by Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of CISCE.

A total of 32,173 students from 322 U.P. schools, including 17,769 boys and 14,404 girls, appeared in the ISC exam 2022. Of them, 17,670 boys and 14,335 girls passed the exam. Ninety-nine boys and sixty-nine girls could not clear the exam.

The U.P. students also dominated the merit list in which out of 154 students comprising top 3 ranks, 31 are from U.P., including 20 from Lucknow alone, according to a press release issued by the council.

In India and abroad, a total of 96,940 students, including 51,142 boys and 45,798 girls, from 1228 schools appeared in the exam this year. Girls outperformed boys with 99.52% while for boys it was 99.26%.