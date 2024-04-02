It wasn’t due to denial of ticket, says Budaun MP after being caught in tears at CM’s event

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s sitting MP from Budaun Sanghmitra Maurya, who has been replaced by Durvijay Singh Shakya for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, broke down during CM Yogi Adityanath’s “Prabudh Varg Sammelan” in Budaun on Tuesday. BJP’ Buduan MP Sanghmitra Maurya in tears at an event on April 2. (HT photo)

This flagged speculations that her tears could have been an emotional outburst for having been denied ticket. She is the daughter of rebel SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya who had engineered a mini rebellion of sorts against the BJP just ahead of 2022 UP polls.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Despite denial of ticket, Sanghmitra was present at the BJP stage and was seated alongside UP minister Gulab Devi when she suddenly began sobbing, a video of which went viral on social media. However, she later cleared that her tears weren’t an outcome of her being denied a ticket.

“I am a woman and I cried as Gulab Devi ji seated next to me was narrating a sequence of events related to King Dashrath. It was an emotional sequence and being a woman, I got moved,” she said. “Had I been upset or something like (over being denied a ticket), I would surely not have come all the way from Bareilly to Budaun,” she added.

“Sanghmitra Maurya is brave and hence while it’s true that I broke down, linking it to politics or my being upset is wholly untrue. Why would I attend the function if I were unhappy. The fact is that I am supporting the BJP candidate in Budaun,” she further said. Sanghmitra is among the 13 candidates who have been replaced so far in the list of 63 names released by the party for Uttar Pradesh so far.