Justice Surya Kant says women deserve assurance that justice delivery system will stand firmly with them

Women, regardless of the circumstances, deserve the assurance that the justice delivery system will stand firmly with them, Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court stated on Sunday. CJI-designate Justice Surya Kant and others at an event in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT)

Justice Kant, the next Chief Justice of India, was in the state capital as the chief guest at a sensitisation programme on ‘Removing Barriers to Reproductive Autonomy through Legal Aid’. The Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (UPSLSA) organised the event at the Judicial Training and Research Institute (JTRI), Lucknow.

Justice Surya Kant, who is also executive chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), inaugurated the event. He also inaugurated the newly constructed auditorium “Spandan”, at UPSLSA, Gomti Nagar Extension.

Justice Vikram Nath of the Supreme Court , who is chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, was also present.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Surya Kant appreciated the achievements of UPSLSA and congratulated it on the launch of AI Chatbot “Nyay Marg”.

Justice Vikram Nath, quoted the words of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

Justice Arun Bhansali, chief justice of the Allahabad high court and Patron-in- Chief, UPSLSA, spoke about the significance of the sensitisation programme and the Nyay Marg chat bot of UPSLSA.

Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta of the Allahabad high court emphasised on making legal aid more accessible to the needy and the marginalised sections by expanding digital outreach.

Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi of the Allahabad high court spoke about the plight of rape survivors, particularly minor girls.

Justice Rajan Roy, senior Judge, Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, also expressed his views and delivered the formal vote of thanks of the inaugural session.

Justice Ajay Bhanot, Allahabad high court, presided over the technical session.

Experts deliberated on psychological support in cases of compelled motherhood and other issues.

Manu Kalia, member secretary, UPSLSA, expressed gratitude to all dignitaries and participants.