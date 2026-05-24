Kanpur protest: ITBP jawans flood police HQ over ‘inaction’ on colleague’s complaint

Around 50 armed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel arrived at the Kanpur police commissionerate on Saturday in over a dozen vehicles, including trucks, and stayed outside the headquarters for more than an hour, prompting authorities to scrap an earlier medical inquiry and order a fresh joint probe into alleged negligence that led to a jawan’s mother losing her arm. ITBP jawans at the Kanpur police headquarters on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The personnel had come in support of Vikas Singh, a constable with the 32nd Battalion in Maharajpur. His mother, Nirmala Devi, 56, was admitted to a private hospital in Tatmil on May 13 after she developed breathing problems and heavy traffic prevented them from reaching a referred facility. Singh alleged doctors inserted a cannula in her hand after which swelling and blackening spread rapidly.

Also Read: Amid public anger over power cuts, PAC to guard sensitive substations in Lucknow

She was later shifted to another hospital on Bithoor Road, where doctors amputated her right arm on May 17 to prevent the infection from spreading further through her body.

Singh alleged that a wrong injection and negligence during treatment caused the infection. “What happened within 24 hours that the hand deteriorated to this extent?” he had earlier said.

Attempts were made to contact the hospital in question for its response, but no reply was received till the filing of the report.

The case drew attention earlier this week when Singh reportedly spent three days moving between police offices carrying his mother’s amputated arm preserved in an ice container and demanding action against the hospital. He alleged that despite repeated visits to Rail Bazar police station and other offices, no FIR was registered.

Also Read: Heat wave likely to continue over central India till month end: IMD

Following his protest at the commissionerate on Monday, commissioner of police Raghubir Lal had ordered a CMO inquiry. However, Singh and fellow jawans later alleged that the report submitted on Friday was vague and meant to shield the hospital.

On Saturday, ITBP commandant Gaurav Prasad and constable Singh met the commissioner while other personnel remained stationed outside. Some teams later went to the CMO office.

Policemen present on the campus said several Gypsies began arriving shortly after 11am. The jawans accompanied their senior officers inside and then spread across the premises, taking positions at multiple points.

“They just stared at us and did not say a word. We retreated into the offices, leaving the campus to them. They stood with their weapons at almost all the points usually manned by policemen,” two constables said on condition of anonymity.

The constables alleged that the jawans also handled barricades and moved freely across the campus. “Their body language carried an intimidating tone and their presence made everyone uneasy. They did not leave until their senior officers came out,” they said.

However, Singh later told reporters that he had taken a prior appointment and that his colleagues had simply accompanied him in support.

“Maybe the media has taken this the wrong way. There was no gherao, nothing of that sort. The commissioner has assured us full support. We have complete faith in him, and justice will be done.”

Additional commissioner of police (law and order) Vipin Kumar Tada said the personnel had come with a prior appointment and were standing outside while senior officers examined objections to the medical report.

“Any suggestion of a siege is incorrect,” he said, adding that a fresh joint inquiry committee comprising police officials, ITBP representatives and doctors nominated by the CMO had been formed.

CMO Haridutt Nemi defended the first report, saying statements from over 40 people had been recorded and medical documents examined. “The report was not vague. The commissioner’s specific questions will now be re-examined by the reconstituted panel,” he said.

An ITBP liaison officer, Arpit Singh, separately alleged that the private hospital in question had previously been linked to the deaths of an ITBP woman constable and an inspector during treatment.