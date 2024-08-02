 Kanwar Yatra in U.P.: Meerut commissioner, IG conduct aerial survey, shower petals - Hindustan Times
Kanwar Yatra in U.P.: Meerut commissioner, IG conduct aerial survey, shower petals

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Aug 03, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Divisional commissioner Selva Kumari J and inspector general of police of Meerut range Nachiketa Jha showered flowers on Augharnath (Meerut) and Pura Mahadev (Baghpat) shrines

Divisional commissioner Selva Kumari J and inspector general of police of Meerut range Nachiketa Jha on Friday morning carried out an aerial survey of kanwar yatra and showered flowers on Augharnath (Meerut) and Pura Mahadev (Baghpat) shrines from a helicopter.

Divisional commissioner Selva Kumari J and IG, Meerut range, Nachiketa Jha during the aerial survey. (Sourced)
Divisional commissioner Selva Kumari J and IG, Meerut range, Nachiketa Jha during the aerial survey. (Sourced)

After boarding the chopper at police lines, both the officials also reviewed security arrangements during the aerial survey. They saw security arrangements of Augharnath temple in Meerut and Pura Mahadev temple in Baghpat’s Baleni.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s programme to conduct an aerial survey of the yatra and shower flowers on Augharnath, Pura Mahadev and Dughdeshwar (Ghaziabad) temples on the occasion of Shivratri on Friday was cancelled due to some unavoidable reasons, said district information officer Sumit Yadav.

Moreover, Yadav said both the officials showered petals on the route of the yatra. Elaborate security arrangements were made at Augharnath temple and Pura Mahadev shrines for ‘Jalabhishek’.

More than 200 CCTV cameras were placed in and around Augharnath temple to keep a vigil through control room. District magistrates and police chiefs of Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur districts also carried out aerial survey to review security arrangements of the yatra on Thursday and they too showered flowers on Shiva devotees.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Kanwar Yatra in U.P.: Meerut commissioner, IG conduct aerial survey, shower petals
