Kanwar yatra should be eco-friendly: UP ACS and DGP
MEERUT Additional chief secretary (home) Awnish Awasthi and DGP DS Chauhan reviewed preparations for Kanwar Yatra in Meerut and Saharanpur divisions and directed officials to make the annual pilgrimage an eco-friendly affair, free from plastic use.
Both officials arrived here on Thursday morning and offered prayers at Augurnath Temple in Meerut Cantt. Thereafter, they inspected the Kanwar Yatra route and took stock of preparations by different departments to ensure a hassle-free yatra for Shiv devotees.
Divisional commissioners, ADG, IG, district magistrates, SSPs and officials of other departments were present in the review meeting held by the two officers.
“Due to Covid pandemic, the yatra has commenced after two years and a large number of devotees, including women kanwarias, are expected to embark upon the pilgrimage. Therefore, facilities of bathrooms, stay and security would be made available abundantly,” said Awasthi.
He also directed officials that the yatra should be eco-friendly and free from plastic and suggested that the camps for kanwarias be encouraged to adopt alternatives for plastic.
Awasthi said drones and helicopters would be used to keep a watch on the yatra to ensure the safety and security of devotees. “Flowers would be showered on kanwarias from helicopter,” he added.
The ACS also advised officials to keep public address system active during the yatra so that it could be used properly at the time of need. He also directed that Covid help desks be set up at all health camps and devotees be given proper information about Covid and how to follow the related protocols.
Awasthi also directed all DMs to ensure that meat and liquor shops were not opened on the yatra route.
DGP DS Chauhan said the entire route of Kanwar Yatra would be under drone and helicopter vigil. “Stern action has been initiated against criminals and gangsters to establish rule of law in the state and this will be continued,” he said.
Earlier, divisional commissioner of Meerut, Surendra Singh, briefed both officials about route diversions, installation of CCTV cameras, security arrangements, repair of roads, cleanliness, electrification and other work related to the yatra.
Will admit 30% more students to reserved seats under CUET, says Delhi University V-C
Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Thursday said the university will admit 30% extra students to seats reserved for SC/ST (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) aspirants, during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) counselling, so as to ensure that these seats do not remain vacant till the last round of admissions. He added that 20% extra seats will be added in the OBC (Other Backward Classes) and general category as well.
Delhi environment minister reviews govt’s mega plantation drive
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday reviewed the Delhi government's mega-plantation drive 'Van Mahotsav', which began on July 11, announcing that it will culminate at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on July 24 with over 100,000 saplings to be planted on the day. Rai said of the 3.5 million saplings to be planted across Delhi this year, around one million were being planted across Delhi as part of Van Mahotsav.
Real estate agent arrested for illegally taking over Gehna Vashist’s Malad flat
Mumbai: The police on Thursday arrested one person for allegedly forging documents and taking over the Malad west residence of actress Gehna Vashist aka Vandana Tiwari. The police are now on the lookout for three of his accomplices -- Sujata Shetty, Ruksana Ansari and Shoaib Ansari -- who allegedly forged the documents of pertaining to the MHADA flat worth ₹60 lakh and took it over.
5,480 patients waiting for organ transplantation at PGIMER
Over 5,480 patients are in the waiting list for organ transplantation at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. As per estimated figures shared by the institute, as many as 2,726 patients suffering from renal failure (kidney failure) are waiting for transplantation. Besides, around 2,700 patients are waiting for cornea, 40 for pancreas and 20 for liver transplantations.
Delhi govt marks four years of happiness curriculum
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday kicked off a fortnightly 'Happiness Utsav' to mark four years of the introduction of the happiness curriculum in government schools. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the curriculum has changed students' learning experience for the better. Lauding the effort of the Delhi government, Das said that the happiness curriculum was allowing children to lead happier lives. “The Delhi government is teaching children to be happy through the happiness curriculum,” Sisodia added.
