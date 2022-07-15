Kanwar yatra should be eco-friendly: UP ACS and DGP

MEERUT Additional chief secretary (home) Awnish Awasthi and DGP DS Chauhan reviewed preparations for Kanwar Yatra in Meerut and Saharanpur divisions and directed officials to make the annual pilgrimage an eco-friendly affair, free from plastic use.

Both officials arrived here on Thursday morning and offered prayers at Augurnath Temple in Meerut Cantt. Thereafter, they inspected the Kanwar Yatra route and took stock of preparations by different departments to ensure a hassle-free yatra for Shiv devotees.

Divisional commissioners, ADG, IG, district magistrates, SSPs and officials of other departments were present in the review meeting held by the two officers.

“Due to Covid pandemic, the yatra has commenced after two years and a large number of devotees, including women kanwarias, are expected to embark upon the pilgrimage. Therefore, facilities of bathrooms, stay and security would be made available abundantly,” said Awasthi.

He also directed officials that the yatra should be eco-friendly and free from plastic and suggested that the camps for kanwarias be encouraged to adopt alternatives for plastic.

Awasthi said drones and helicopters would be used to keep a watch on the yatra to ensure the safety and security of devotees. “Flowers would be showered on kanwarias from helicopter,” he added.

The ACS also advised officials to keep public address system active during the yatra so that it could be used properly at the time of need. He also directed that Covid help desks be set up at all health camps and devotees be given proper information about Covid and how to follow the related protocols.

Awasthi also directed all DMs to ensure that meat and liquor shops were not opened on the yatra route.

DGP DS Chauhan said the entire route of Kanwar Yatra would be under drone and helicopter vigil. “Stern action has been initiated against criminals and gangsters to establish rule of law in the state and this will be continued,” he said.

Earlier, divisional commissioner of Meerut, Surendra Singh, briefed both officials about route diversions, installation of CCTV cameras, security arrangements, repair of roads, cleanliness, electrification and other work related to the yatra.