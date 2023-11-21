close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Karnataka delegation visits U.P. assembly

Karnataka delegation visits U.P. assembly

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 22, 2023 05:46 AM IST

“We had discussions in lighter vein about the functioning of state legislative assemblies of U.P. and Karnataka.”

A delegation of Karnataka legislature led by Karnataka assembly speaker UT Khader Fareed on Tuesday visited the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly to have a look at the implementation of National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) making the state legislative assembly paperless and other changes brought about here.

UP legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana along with a delegation from Karnataka (HT Photo)
Those aware of the development said the Karnataka delegation decided to visit the state legislative assembly after some discussions in lighter vein between UP legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana and Khader over which assembly was the best in the country.

“Yes, we had discussions in lighter vein about the functioning of state legislative assemblies of U.P. and Karnataka. I claimed U.P. assembly is the best while Karnataka speaker said the assembly of his state is the best. Karnataka speaker then decided to visit U.P. assembly and see,” said Mahana over the phone.

He said another Karnataka delegation may now visit U.P. assembly to spend a full day here. A press release of the state assembly said Karnataka delegation agreed to Uttar Pradesh assembly’s model be followed by other states and his state too would do so.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
