KGMU gets second woman V-C

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 02, 2023 12:21 AM IST

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) got its second woman vice-chancellor, Prof Soniya Nityanand, after a gap of 12-years. Prof Nityanand is currently director of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

Prof Soniya Nityanand (HT Photo)
She is 12th V-C of the medical university, including Prof RK Dhiman, director PGI, who had additional charge of KGMU between July and August 2020. Governor Anandiben Patel appointed Prof Nityanand for a term of three years. Earlier, Prof Saroj Chooramani Gopal was the V-C between March 2008 and February 2011.

The term of present KGMU V-C Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri gets over on August 9.

Before joining Lohia institute, Prof Nityanand was heading the department of hematology, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

The KGMU Teachers’ Association has extended support to the new vice-chancellor. “It’s a Ghar Wapasi for Prof Soniya Nityanand who has done her MBBS and MD from KGMU. We extend her all support and hope the campus will develop under her leadership,” said Prof KK Singh, president of the association.

KGMU has a 4,500-bed hospital wing and 74 departments dedicated to patient care, academic and research activities. The daily footfall of patients is over 5,000. The state’s first medical university is now working on a second campus and international collaboration for research.

