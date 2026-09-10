Why Rajasthan BJP leader wants the song 'Shoorveer' removed from Mirzapur film

Rajendra Rathore, senior BJP leader and former opposition leader in the Rajasthan Assembly, has written to the censor board, seeking the removal of the song "Shoorveer" from the film "Mirzapur The Movie." In a letter to the CBFC, Rathore has claimed that the song is about the valour of Maharana Pratap and his loyal horse, Chetak, in the battle of Haldighati against the Mughal army. (X)

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader has claimed that the use of the song against the backdrop of a movie about gangsters and other criminal characters is "extremely objectionable and could hurt public sentiments."

"Linking these two completely different contexts together is inappropriate," he said, adding that objections were also being raised on social media over the use of the song.

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"Shoorveer" is a song composed and sung by Rapperiya Balam, the stage name of Rajsthani folk singer Ashok Manda Bishnoi.

In a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Rathore has claimed that the song is about the valour of Maharana Pratap and his loyal horse, Chetak, in the battle of Haldighati against the Mughal army.