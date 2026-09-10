Uttarakhand CM Dhami prays at Mahalakshmi temple, interacts with youth on jobs and opportunities

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday offered prayers at Shri Mahalakshmi Ashtabhuja Temple at Beriparav on Bareilly Road during his visit to Nainital district. He prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Uttarakhand and the country. BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a visit to the Mahalaxmi Temple, in Haldwani, Nainital district, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. (PTI)

Later, Dhami, along with BJP national president Nitin Nabin, participated in a youth dialogue programme in Haldwani. The interaction covered career opportunities, employment, entrepreneurship, skill development, technology, sports and the future of Uttarakhand. Young participants raised questions and shared suggestions on employment, self-employment and opportunities in the state.

Nitin Nabin said youth were receiving new opportunities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, Skill India, Make in India and Khelo India had provided platforms for young people to develop their skills and talents. He said the youth were increasingly becoming creators of employment and opportunities.

Dhami said youth power was Uttarakhand’s biggest strength. He said that after assuming office in July 2021, his government had worked with the resolve that the state’s youth and resources should contribute to Uttarakhand’s development. Around 34,000 young people had so far been appointed to government services, he said.

The chief minister said the government was also promoting self-employment, startups and entrepreneurship through schemes related to employment, skill development, homestays and sports.

He said Uttarakhand’s athletes had won more than 100 medals at the National Games. Work was also progressing towards establishing a sports university in Haldwani and a women’s sports college in Lohaghat.

Dhami added that opportunities were being developed in tourism, local products, science, innovation, artificial intelligence, robotics and emerging technologies. Free coaching was also being provided to candidates preparing for competitive examinations.