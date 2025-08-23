KGMU gives students voice, moves to enhance patient care

: Giving its students voice through a representative body and aiming to improve the quality of patient care with a nursing manual and an SOP, the King George’s Medical University executive council approved key decisions at its 57th meeting on Friday, just weeks after the university got the NAAC A++ rating. The student council will have 11 members, including the KGMU VC, Dr KK Singh, the media cell incharge stated (File Photo)

Building on the recent achievement, the steps also include creating a scholarship cell and disciplinary actions against some department heads, besides the formation of the KGMU student council and introduction of the nursing manual with a standard operating procedure. The meeting, at which the decisions were taken, was chaired by vice chancellor Dr Sonia Nityanand.

Approving the formation of the student council, the executive council also cleared its draft rules and regulations. It will serve as an effective communication medium between the administration and students. The student council will also assist in planning and development of various cultural, sports, social, recreational and education activities of students. The student council will have 11 members, including the KGMU VC, Dr KK Singh, the media cell incharge stated.

For the first time in recent years, the executive council approved the proposal to establish a scholarship cell. This cell aims to facilitate medical students in receiving government scholarships seamlessly . Currently, students from MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing and paramedical courses, struggle to obtain scholarships due to lack of information and cumbersome processes.

The cell will provide a single platform for students to access scholarship information and apply for various government schemes. Students from Scheduled Caste, OBC, and economically weaker sections will benefit from the cell’s services. Earlier the work related to scholarship was dealt with by the dean’s office.

The scholarship cell will significantly help students in achieving their academic goals, stated Dr KK Singh.

The executive council has introduced a nursing manual. An SOP has been made according to which nursing officers will perform their duties to ensure that care is delivered safely, consistently and effectively, minimizing negative outcomes for patients, staff and the environment.

Action against 2 departmental heads

The executive council approved the formation of a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations against a departmental head who was accused of forging signatures on stock registers and other official documents. Additionally, the official was alleged to have failed to hand over charge to a senior doctor when going on leave. During the investigation, the department head will be removed from the position, the KGMU spokesperson.

Based on an inquiry committee’s report, a charge sheet has been issued to a department head who faced serious allegations of private practice. A complaint was filed after a patient died during treatment at a private hospital.

The KGMU administration formed an inquiry committee, which found evidence of private practice. He will be issued a notice, and a response will be sought. Action will be taken based on the reply, the spokesperson said.

HoD reinstated

Dr Tulika Chandra, who was removed as the head of the department of blood and transfusion medicine, will be reinstated to the post under certain conditions after an investigation found no evidence to support the allegations of tampering with documents related to machine procurement, the spokesperson said.