KGMU non-teaching staff threatens stir

The non-teaching staff of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will start an indefinite strike from November 16 and will even oppose state officials who visit to convince them to end the strike, the KGMU Employees’ Council (KGMUEC) has decided.

“Our demand for a wage revision at par with the staff of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) was agreed upon and a government order was also issued in August 2016. But we, the non-teaching staff, are yet to get the benefit. All the talks with officials and ministers have had no impact on revising our wages, hence, we have decided to go on a strike,” said Pradip Gangwar, president, KGMUEC.

Gangwar, who a month earlier had staged a unique protest by crawling on the road demanding wage revision and restructuring of the staff cadre, said, “In a meeting in January, the minister for medical education had agreed to our demand and it was decided that by April restructuring of four cadres and by September all cadres should be done. It is October and nothing has been done.”

“We have decided that once our agitation begins this time, it will not be cancelled till our demands are met. During our stir, we shall also oppose visits by ministers and officials on the campus,” said Gangwar.