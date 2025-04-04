Menu Explore
Krishna Janmabhoomi- Shahi Eidgah dispute: Allahabad HC fixes May 6 for hearing

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 04, 2025 05:06 AM IST

The Allahabad high court on Thursday fixed May 6 for hearing a matter in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute. Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra passed the order after hearing the parties for sometime.

A view of the Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura. (FILE PHOTO)
The controversy is related to the Mughal era Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits for possession of land and sought removal of the Shahi Eidgah structure, restoration of temple and a permanent injunction.

On August 1, 2024, the high court had rejected applications of the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of Hindu worshippers’ suits. The court had held that all suits of the Hindu side are maintainable. In the August 1 order, the court had also held that these suits are not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act and Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits the conversion of any religious structure as it existed on August, 15,1947.

On October 23, 2024, the high court had rejected an application moved by the Shahi Eidgah mosque committee to recall the high court’s January 11, 2024 order consolidating all suits filed in connection with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute in Mathura.

