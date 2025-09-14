KSSSCI recruitment goof-up: Candidate who never faced interview named in faculty list

In what could be termed a major administrative lapse at the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute (KSSSCI) in Chak Ganjaria, a candidate who did not attend the interview was mistakenly listed among selected medical faculty. Following public outrage and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak’s intervention, the institute admitted to a “clerical error.” (File)

The irregularity came to light after the institute released the selection list of 17 medical teachers on September 4, following interviews held in the last week of August. Among those declared selected for the anaesthesia department was Dr Shweta Agrawal who did not appear for the interview.

Following public outrage and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak’s intervention, the institute admitted to a “clerical error.”

“The incident is unfortunate. The error occurred due to negligence in the registrar’s office. The corrected list will be issued after approval from the competent authority,” director Dr MLB Bhatt said.

Officials said three candidates named “Dr Shweta” had applied, and the name of Dr Shweta Agrawal was inadvertently published instead of Dr Shweta Chitranshi, who was actually selected.

In response, the appointment letter issued to Dr Shweta Agrawal had been withdrawn, and fresh orders were being prepared to appoint Dr Shweta Chitranshi, they added.

Taking responsibility for the lapse, the institute removed acting registrar Dr Sharad Singh from his post and appointed Dr Ayush Lohia, head of the community medicine department, as the new acting registrar. An internal inquiry has also been ordered, officials said.

The recruitment drive was part of a larger hiring initiative to appoint 96 medical teachers across departments. Nearly 150 candidates from across the country had applied.